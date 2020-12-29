Watch 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Stream Online

As we inch closer to Christmas and the start of the 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC), anticipation and … Updates World Junior Ice Hockey Championships live Stream today … It’s the 14th time in the history of the championship where Canada acts as a host. … Switzerland, 2 p.m., Live Stream.
As we inch closer to Christmas and the start of the 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC), anticipation and excitement is beginning to mount. Hockey has not been on our televisions for almost three months and fans are starting to become anxious.
The 2021 tournament is the 45th edition of the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF 2021 Live Stream and it will take place in Alberta within the confines of the Edmonton “bubble” that was established in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. The festivities will begin on Dec 25 instead of the usual Dec 26 tradition we have grown so accustomed to and conclude with the gold-medal game on Jan 5, 2021.
All of Canada’s games will be played at Edmonton’s Rogers Place. TSN owns exclusive broadcast rights for the World Junior Championship in Canada and will show every game live during the tournament across its various television channels. Canadian & USA viewers can find a live stream for games online at TSN or NHLN or through the TSN App and TSN Direct.
From Thursday, December 25, 2020, to January 5th, 2021, the world’s top Ice Hockey youngsters will battle it out for the right to be called the best in the world. It’s the 14th time in the history of the championship where Canada acts as a host.
Watch IIHF 2021 Live Stream on On-Demand (world wide) in HD full season IIHF Access Get Instant Access to start streaming instantly
2021 WJC Hockey Championship | World Juniors Pools
Like in years past, the lineup for the 2020-21 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. So, here’s how the groups are formed and the 2021 WJC Hockey full schedule of the tournament:
|POOL A
|POOL B
|Canada (CAN)
|United States (USA)
|Finland (FIN)
|Russia (RUS)
|Switzerland (SUI)
|Sweden (SWE)
|Slovakia (SVK)
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|Germany
|Austria
The 2021 WJC was scheduled to be played in the cities of Edmonton and Red Deer before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the hockey world a few months ago. Now it will all happen within the same “bubble” that boasted a grand total of zero cases during the playoffs that were played in August and September. The same rules that were successful in the NHL will be replicated in the 2021 WJC.
IIHF 2021 Live Stream schedule
(All times Eastern)
|FRIDAY, DEC. 25
|Switzerland vs. Slovakia
|Finished
|Final-0-1
|Germany vs. Finland
|Finished
|Final- 3-5
|Russia vs. USA
|Finished
|Final-5-3
|SATURDAY, DEC. 26
|Sweden vs. Czech Republic
|Finished
|Final- 7-1
|Germany vs. Canada
|Finished
|Final- 2-16
|USA vs. Austria
|Finished
|Final- 10-0
|SUNDAY, DEC. 27
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m.
|Live Stream
|Slovakia vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|Live Stream
|Czech Republic vs. Russia
|9:30 p.m.
|Live Stream
|MONDAY, DEC. 28
|Austria vs. Sweden
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Germany
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 29
|USA vs. Czech Republic
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs. Switzerland
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Austria vs. Russia
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
|Finland vs. Slovakia
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Switzerland vs. Germany
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia vs. Sweden
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|THURSDAY, DEC. 31
|Czech Republic vs. Austria
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs. Finland
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Sweden vs. USA
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, JAN. 2
|Quarterfinal
|12 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|3:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|7 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|10:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|MONDAY, JAN. 4
|Semifinal
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|TUESDAY, JAN. 5
|Bronze-medal game
|5:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold-medal game
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They're expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the IIHF 2021 Live. Which team are you rooting for?
To watch the World Juniors 2021 Game of the event in Canada, you'll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1.
Watch 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Stream Online
This marks the 14th time that Canada will host the IHWJC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be hosted behind closed doors in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with no spectators admitted for any game.However, those who like to stream the competition can also get their Ice action as well. Which brings us to this guide. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s how you can watch the 2021 World Junior Championship live online no matter where you reside on the map.
IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2021 Streaming Channels
You see, each channel has the rights to broadcast the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in its respective country. Any outside viewing is strictly prohibited. For the time being, you can find a list of official World Juniors 2021 TV broadcasters below.
- NHL Network (USA)
- TSN GO (Canada)
- Match TV (Russia)
- Sweden: SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio
- Finland: YLE
- Slovakia: RTVS
- Switzerland: MySports
- Belarus: BTRC
- Czech Republic: Ceske Televize
The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They're expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the Winter Olympics 2021. Which team are you rooting for?
To watch World Juniors 2021 Game of the event in canada , you'll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1.
