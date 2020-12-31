Watch TV Online, Stream Live TV, Record Shows Free Reddit

How to watch Kings vs. Rockets back-to-back games online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings will close out 2020 and ring in 2021 against the same opponent.

Sacramento will face James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Toyota Center. Then, after taking New Year’s Day off, the Kings and Rockets will meet again Saturday afternoon in Houston.

Coach Luke Walton’s Kings has opened the season 3-1 after notching impressive wins over the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. The Kings have been firing on all cylinders, led by De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and impressive rookie Tyrese Haliburton.

The Rockets, on the other hand, are off to an 0-2 start and still trying to navigate Harden’s trade request.

Here’s how to watch both Kings-Rockets games online and on TV:

Game 1

When: Thursday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT (Kings Pregame Live at 3:30 p.m. PT)

TV: NBC Sports California

Live Stream: MyTeams app

Game 2

When: Saturday, Jan. 2, at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT (Kings Pregame Live at 1:30 p.m. PT)

TV: NBC Sports California

Live Stream: MyTeams app