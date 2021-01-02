Clemson vs Ohio State Sugar Bowl 2021 Game- CFP Semifinal Live Stream College football MATCH on TV

Clemson vs. Ohio State: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how watch Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal 2020-21). The Sugar Bowl hosts the nightcap in the College Football Playoff semifinal lineup, featuring No. 2-seed Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State.

These same two teams also met in the semifinals last season at the Fiesta Bowl, with the Tigers prevailing 29-23. The experience will not be new for either program, as Clemson is making its sixth consecutive appearance while the Buckeyes will be in their fourth playoff overall. Ohio State’s pedigree clearly carried some weight with the selection committee, as the Buckeyes were slotted into the three spot despite being only able to get in six games this year because of COVID-19 disruptions.

If you watched the first game, you won’t need to change the channel, but here are the viewing particulars.

How to watch:ESPN and fuboTV

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

When: 8 p.m. ET Friday

Records: Clemson 10-1, Ohio State 6-0

Coaches: Dabo Swinney, Clemson and Ryan Day, Ohio State

The line: Clemson by 7.

How they got here: Clemson won a rematch with Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC championship game with Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup. Ohio State overcame a stiff challenge to get by Northwestern 22-10 in the Big Ten final.

In a rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State are once again set to meet in the Sugar Bowl with a chance to advance to the title game on the line. Led by Heisman Trophy candidate and projected NFL Draft number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers (10-1) will look to make the CFP National Championship for the third year in a row after falling to LSU last year. Lawrence, who missed a pair of games this season due to the coronavirus, has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions while Clemson running back Travis Eteinne has scored 13 touchdowns on 882 rushing yards.

On the other side, the Buckeyes (6-0) offense is spearheaded by quarterback Justin Fields, who is also projected to be a top selection in the upcoming draft. Averaging 42.5 points per game as a team, Fields has recorded 1,521 yards and 15 scores through the air with his favorite target being wide receiver Garrett Wilson (621 yards, 5 TD). While its defense has allowed an average of 21 points per game, Ohio State will be tasked with keeping a Tigers offense that has scored nearly 45 points a game at bay.

Friday’s game can be seen on ESPN via your local TV provider. If you don’t have cable or a similar TV service, you can also watch the game on fuboTV, which has a seven-day trial for free.

No. 2 Clemson vs. No 3 Ohio State

Start time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN (Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast, Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.)

Live stream: FuboTV | If you don’t have cable, you can sign up for fuboTV (or use their free trial) to watch online.

More coverage via the Associated Press:

No. 2 Clemson (10-1, No. 2 College Football Playoff) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, No. 3 CFP), 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Clemson by 7

Series record: Clemson leads 4-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami on Jan. 11. Clemson is seeking its fifth appearance in the title game since the four-team CFP playoff debuted in the 2014 season. Ohio State is eyeing its first finals appearance since January 2015 when the Buckeyes won their last national title.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State QB Justin Fields, an adept scrambler who is averaging about 254 yards and better than two TDs passing per game, against a Clemson defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in yards allowed per game (298.5), has had multiple sacks in every game and has three defensive touchdowns on fumble returns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: Fields has completed 72.6% of his passes for 1,521 yards and 15 TDs against five INTs in six games. He also has 274 yards and five TDs rushing; RB Trey Sermon has averaged 112 yards rushing, and is coming off a school record-breaking 331 against Northwestern; WR Garrett Wilson has 38 catches for 621 yards and five TDs; WR Chris Olave has 36 catches for 528 yards and five TDs; All-America CB Shaun Wade has two INTs.

Clemson: QB Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be selected first overall in the 2021 NFL draft after passing for 2,753 yards and 22 TDs against just four INTs in nine games — all victories. Lawrence has completed 69.2% of his passes and also has rushed for 211 yards and seven TDs; RB Travis Etienne leads Clemson in rushing with 882 yards and 13 TDs to go with 44 catches for 524 yards and two TDs; WR Amari Rodgers has 69 catches for 966 yards and seven TDs. LB Baylon Spector has 9 ½ tackles for loss and 3 ½ sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson is making its sixth straight playoff appearance. The Tigers won CFP titles in the 2016 and 2018 seasons and lost the championship game in the 2015 and 2019 seasons. … Ohio State is making its second straight playoff appearance and fourth overall. … Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 in a Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal last season. Clemson also beat Ohio State 31-0 in a 2016 Fiesta Bowl semifinal. … All of Clemson’s victories over Ohio State have come in bowl games, including the Orange Bowl at the end of the 2013 season and the 1978 Peach Bowl. … Clemson lost 42-25 to LSU in last year’s CFP championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans. … Clemson is making its third Sugar Bowl appearance and is seeking its first Sugar Bowl win. … Ohio State is making its sixth Sugar Bowl appearance and has won its last three, including a 42-35 triumph over Alabama in the first CFP semifinal on Jan. 1, 2015