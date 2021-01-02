The quarter-finals of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship are set after Canada beat Finland and the U.S. defeated Sweden on New Year’s Eve.

The tournament continues after a day off with the quarter-finals on 2 January. The host Canadians will play the Czech Republic at 17:00 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

In the semi-finals, the top-seeded winning quarter-final team will play against the lowest-seeded team. The second-seeded team will play against the third-seeded team. This new seeding procedure has been in place since May 2019.

Following the cancellation of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division I Group A, there will not be any team relegated from the 2021 World Juniors.

Games on 2 January 2021 (all times local)

Quarter-Finals

Russia vs. Germany (10:00)

Finland vs. Sweden (13:30)

Canada vs. Czech Republic (17:00)

United States vs. Slovakia (20:30)