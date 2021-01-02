Live Stream: Garcia vs Campbell Boxing Online here

Live Streaming for the 2021 DAZN Boxing Fight Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell. Garcia will face off with Campbell for the 2021 DAZN Boxing Fight on New Year’s 2nd Day at 3 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Saturday kicks off an entire new set of boxing matches for 2021, starting with Garcia vs Campbell. This is likely one of the best fights on the January schedule, where fans hope the 22-year old Garcia can prove his worth. Here’s how to live stream the fight live from anywhere.

Ryan Garcia is one of boxing’s fastest rising prospects. A young gun that has tons of followers on social media, a solid 20-0 record with 17 KOs, and a lot to prove vs the former olympian Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title. Boxing fans either love or hate Garcia, so they’re excited to watch him go the the next level, or are hoping he’ll get put in his place.

On the other side of the gloves we have Luke Campbell, who’s 11-years older at 33, yet sports a similar 20-3 record with 16 KO. He’s a tough guy ready to take down the rising star. That said, Campbell tested positive for COVID-19 back in January, which delayed this fight from early December to January 2nd 2021.

Now that Campbell is ready to roll, he’ll need all of his stamina if he wants to take down Garcia. For those unaware, Ryan Garcia recently delivered back-to-back knockouts over Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca. He’s looking for a 3rd, so watch out.

Whoever wins becomes the challenger to WBC lightweight titleist Devin Haney, and we can’t wait. Here’s how to watch the fight live.

How to Watch the 2021 DAZN Boxing

The kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET

Live TV Telecast: DAZN

Live Stream Free: Watch Online Here

Live Radio Commentary: Available on ESPN Radio and XM Satellite Radio

Kick Off the 2021 DAZN Boxing Garcia vs. Campbell Games

The DAZN Boxing is one of the New Year’s Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell games televised on DAZN.

Date: Jan. 2 | Start Time: 3 p.m. ET (main event around 6 p.m. ET)

Location: American Airlines Center — Dallas

TV Stream: DAZN

Stream the 2021 DAZN Boxing from Around the World

Canada

In Canada, you can watch the DAZN Boxing and many other sports games through Sportsnet Now, DAZN, TSN, and a few others.

United Kingdom

In the UK, ESPN has partnered with BT Group, so fans can tune into BT Sports ESPN to watch DAZN Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell Boxing from the UK.

Mexico

Mexican viewers will be able to watch the DAZN Boxing live stream free with ESPN Deportes, an American Spanish-language sports channel operated by ESPN and targeted to Hispanic communities in the United States and Mexico.

Cut the Cable Cord with Streaming from Many Devices

Cable options are geographically restricted, with no one option for the entire country and overseas. Not all cable options allow access to all games, so consider cutting the cable cord and moving to online streaming to watch the 2021 DAZN Boxing Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell .

Sling TV

Get the best of cable with SlingTV Orange package for only $30 USD per month, which includes ESPN. You can watch for free for 3 days, although certain restrictions apply.

AT&T TV Now

Stream TV live and on demand, anytime and anywhere from your favorite devices. Get a month-to-month subscription that can be canceled anytime. The 45-channel Plus package offers access to ESPN and many other channels.

Hulu with Live TV

If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great option with 60-plus live TV channels, including the DAZN Boxing game.

YouTube TV

Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more, including ESPN. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

Live Stream the 2021 DAZN Boxing Anywhere in the World with VPN

You can live stream sports from anywhere in the world with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which offers a secure link between your computer and the internet that is free from snooping or interference. You can connect to a VPN and download the VPN application to your device. Then, use the VPN to connect to a server in a location where ESPN is available. Last, select a streaming service and watch the 2021 DAZN Boxing Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell!

Please note: In addition to using VPN, you will need to sign up for a service that offers Pay-Per-View packages, such as ESPN.

Be sure to check the legalities of using VPN in your country and for the material you wish to view, as VPNs are banned in several countries.

Is it possible to watch the 2021 DAZN Boxing live stream free via Reddit?

In the past, communities formed on Reddit, called subreddits, which were used to stream the match for free. Reddit has banned these subreddits for copyright violations. So fans can’t watch the 2021 DAZN Boxing via Reddit but can get valuable information.