Ryan Garcia is out to prove there’s enough substance behind his style to make him a legitimate top boxer. The 22-year-old prospect will face the most significant test of his young career on Saturday when he fights Luke Campbell for the interim WBC world lightweight title.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) has a huge following on social media and has been groomed for stardom by Golden Boy Promotions. He’s impressed so far in his early career with his blazing fast hand speed, but it’s going to take much more than that if he’s going to hang around in an exciting lightweight division.

Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) is a solid contender coming off a decision loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko. The 33-year-old southpaw hasn’t yet won a world title in his career, but this could be his best chance to do it if Garcia doesn’t bring his best stuff into the ring.

Although the fight is taking place on a Saturday in Dallas, it’s actually an early-afternoon card. Here’s how to watch.

Garcia vs. Campbell Fight Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for main event)

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas

Live stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Odds: Garcia -435, Campbell +290 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

It’s been a long time since Garcia has spent more than a couple minutes inside of a professional boxing ring. His last two fights ended with first-round knockouts, both of them around the 90-second mark. The more recent of the two, against Francisco Fonseca last January, was particularly stunning in its swiftness and brutality.