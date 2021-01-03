Buffstreams Falcons vs Buccaneers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Falcons will wrap up the 2020 season with a trip to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers for the second time in three weeks.
In Week 15, the Falcons defense limited the Buccaneers to 60 total net yards of offense in the first half, the fewest Atlanta had allowed in a first half since Week 14 of 2010, but could not maintain the momentum in the second half and fell, 31-27.
- What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FOX
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons’ official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
In the first matchup between the two teams this season, Matt Ryan completed 34-of-49 passes (69.4 percent) to a career-high 11 different receivers for 356 yards and three touchdowns for a 110.6 passer rating, while wide receiver Calvin Ridley set single-game career-highs for receptions (10) and receiving yards (163) and had a 12-yard touchdown reception.
BROADCAST MAP
Below is the broadcast map for the early NFL on FOX games this weekend, including the Buccaneers-Falcons game.
WEATHER FORECAST
Here’s the current forecast for Tampa Bay on Sunday, according to The Weather Channel:
- AM showers
- High/low: 68/50
- 60 percent chance of precipitation
- 75 percent humidity
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Matt Ryan concludes 13th season: Sunday’s game will conclude the 13th season of Matt Ryan’s career. In 204 career games, Ryan has recorded the most completions (4,838) and passing yards (55,502) through a quarterback’s first 13 seasons in NFL history. Ryan also has 345 career touchdown passes and needs two more on Sunday to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre (346) for the fourth-most through a player’s first 13 seasons in league history. Only Peyton Manning (399), Drew Brees (363) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (352) had more.
Ridley reaches 100 again: Ridley leads the Falcons with 82 receptions, 1,322 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in eight games, the most in the NFL, and has reached that mark in each of the past four games. If Ridley has at least 100 receiving yards on Sunday, he will join Julio Jones (six games in 2018) as the only players to record more than 100 receiving yards in five consecutive games in franchise history.
Gurley double-digits: Gurley recorded at least 10 touchdowns in four of his first five seasons with the Rams and currently leads the Falcons with nine rushing touchdowns this season. If Gurley rushes for a touchdown on Sunday, he would become the seventh player with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in five of his first six seasons in NFL history, joining Adrian Peterson, Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, Shaun Alexander and Pro Football Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and Emmitt Smith.
Foye’s career year: This season, Foye Oluokun has set single-season career highs for tackles (109), sacks (3.0), interceptions (two), forced fumbles (four) and fumble recoveries (four). Last week, Oluokun recorded his second interception of the season, becoming one of three players with at least 100 tackles and multiple sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles in the NFL this season. He is also the only player with at least 100 total tackles and four forced fumbles in the NFL this season.