Buffstreams Falcons vs Buccaneers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Matt Ryan concludes 13th season: Sunday’s game will conclude the 13th season of Matt Ryan’s career. In 204 career games, Ryan has recorded the most completions (4,838) and passing yards (55,502) through a quarterback’s first 13 seasons in NFL history. Ryan also has 345 career touchdown passes and needs two more on Sunday to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre (346) for the fourth-most through a player’s first 13 seasons in league history. Only Peyton Manning (399), Drew Brees (363) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (352) had more.

Ridley reaches 100 again: Ridley leads the Falcons with 82 receptions, 1,322 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in eight games, the most in the NFL, and has reached that mark in each of the past four games. If Ridley has at least 100 receiving yards on Sunday, he will join Julio Jones (six games in 2018) as the only players to record more than 100 receiving yards in five consecutive games in franchise history.

Gurley double-digits: Gurley recorded at least 10 touchdowns in four of his first five seasons with the Rams and currently leads the Falcons with nine rushing touchdowns this season. If Gurley rushes for a touchdown on Sunday, he would become the seventh player with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in five of his first six seasons in NFL history, joining Adrian Peterson, Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, Shaun Alexander and Pro Football Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and Emmitt Smith.

Foye’s career year: This season, Foye Oluokun has set single-season career highs for tackles (109), sacks (3.0), interceptions (two), forced fumbles (four) and fumble recoveries (four). Last week, Oluokun recorded his second interception of the season, becoming one of three players with at least 100 tackles and multiple sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles in the NFL this season. He is also the only player with at least 100 total tackles and four forced fumbles in the NFL this season.