That’s how tight the NFC East is. Dallas and New York play at 1 p.m. ET. The winner of that game positions itself to win the division depending on the results of Sunday Night Football. If the Washington Football Team beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, Washington goes to the postseason and the Cowboys and Giants both go home. But if Philly wins, the winner of Cowboys-Giants is going to the playoffs.
Dallas is coming off a big offensive game in Week 16 against the Eagles to reach this point, while the Giants have been struggling mightily of late. New York will need to slow down the Cowboys’ receiving weapons to have a chance.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.
What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today?
- TV channel (national): Fox
- TV channel (Dallas): KDFW
- TV channel (New York): WNYW
- Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV
As expected, a battle between two AFC foes takes place on Fox. The winner of this game will have to stay up and watch “Sunday Night Football” to see if the Eagles can win and push this game’s victor into the playoffs.
In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Giants on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.
Cowboys vs. Giants start time
Unlike most Week 17 games, Cowboys vs. Giants doesn’t get a simultaneous start with the game its aligned with. Washington-Philadelphia doesn’t take place until Sunday night.
That means the winner of this game waits until the final game of the regular season to know whether there’s a playoff berth waiting for it.
NFL schedule Week 17
Sunday, Jan. 3
|Game
|Kickoff time
|TV channel
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
Cowboys schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|at Rams
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|2
|Sept. 20
|vs. Falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|3
|Sept. 27
|at Seahawks
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|4
|Oct. 4
|vs. Browns
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|5
|Oct. 11
|vs. Giants
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 19 (Monday)
|vs. Cardinals
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|7
|Oct. 25
|at Redskins
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|8
|Nov. 1
|at Eagles
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|9
|Nov. 8
|vs. Steelers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|10
|Bye
|–
|–
|–
|11
|Nov. 22
|at Vikings
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|12
|Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)
|vs. Redskins
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Fox
|13
|Dec. 3 (Thursday)
|at Ravens
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|14
|Dec. 13
|at Bengals
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|15
|Dec. 20
|vs. 49ers
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|16
|Dec. 27
|vs. Eagles
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|17
|Jan 3
|at Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
Giants schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 14
|Steelers
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|2
|Sept. 20
|@Bears
|1 p.m.
|–
|3
|Sept. 27
|49ers
|1 p.m.
|–
|4
|Oct. 4
|@Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|–
|5
|Oct. 11
|@Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|–
|6
|Oct. 18
|Redskins
|1 p.m.
|–
|7
|Oct. 22
|@Eagles
|8:20 p.m.
|NFL Network
|8
|Nov. 2
|Buccaneers
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|9
|Nov. 8
|@Redskins
|1 p.m.
|–
|10
|Nov. 15
|Eagles
|1 p.m.
|–
|11
|–
|BYE
|–
|–
|12
|Nov. 29
|@Bengals
|1 p.m.
|–
|13
|Dec. 6
|@Seahawks
|4:05 p.m.
|–
|14
|Dec. 13
|Cardinals
|1 p.m.
|–
|15
|Dec. 20
|Browns
|1 p.m.
|–
|16
|Dec. 27
|@Ravens
|1 p.m.
|–
|17
|Jan. 3
|Cowboys
|1 p.m.
|–