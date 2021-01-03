Steelers vs Browns injury update: Several Steelers miss Wednesday practice. The Cleveland Browns have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland (10-5) enters the day in control of its own destiny — a win and the Browns are in the playoffs as a wild card team. Pittsburgh (12-3) already clinched the AFC North with a win in Week 16 and will be resting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the regular season’s final week in favor of Mason Rudolph.

For more info on if Steelers-Browns will be available to you on your local CBS affiliate at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 3, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

NFL coverage map Week 17

The Steelers vs. Browns game can be viewed in any of the red regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a red region, these are the games you’ll see on CBS on Sunday:

Blue: Dolphins at Bills

Green: Ravens at Bengals

Yellow: Jets at Patriots

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on?

The Steelers vs. Browns game will be broadcast on CBS in regions throughout the country, denoted in red in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry this game include Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle and many more.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is CBS, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here. Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

Sunday, Jan. 3