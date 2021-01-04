Canada faced its biggest test of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors to date on New Year’s Eve and handed Finland a 4-1 loss. Now it’s the quarterfinals and the stakes are raised.

The Canadians will face off against the Czech Republic, which finished fourth in Group B but pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the preliminary round when it beat the Russians 2-0.

“People don’t give enough credit to the Czechs,” Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said. “[They] were in the pool with the U.S., Sweden and the Russians, they have only two players on their full roster who are not in the plus. Everybody else is even or plus. That’s playing against the elite opponent night after night, so that shows how good they were at 5-on-5. . . . It’s important to first not give them the chance to get them on their power play and then the second is to make sure we know how good they are at 5-on-5. They’re a really good 5-on-5 team. An elite country. So we need to make sure we are humble and we go into that game knowing full well it will be a tough match.”

WORLD JUNIORS QFs: Predictions, odds, X-factors, breakdowns

Canada’s offense has been rolling even while going through the adversity of putting double-digit shots on net but not scoring. Through four preliminary games, every skater has registered a point led by Dylan Cozens. One of six returnees from the 2020 gold medal-winning squad, Cozens has potted 11 points (six goals, five assists) and is tied for the goal-scoring lead in the tournament with American Trevor Zegras.

Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors quarterfinal meeting between Canada and the Czech Republic.

How to watch Canada vs. Czech Republic

  • TV channel (Canada): TSN
  • Live stream (Canada): TSN Live
  • TV channel (USA): NHL Network

Canada vs. Czech Republic: When is puck drop?

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 2
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group A Group B
Canada Russia
Finland Sweden
Switzerland USA
Slovakia Czech Republic
Germany Austria

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25
Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Sweden vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
USA vs. Austria 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Austria vs. Sweden 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
USA vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Austria vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Finland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Switzerland vs. Germany 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Russia vs. Sweden 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Czech Republic vs. Austria 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Sweden vs. United States 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
QF: Russia vs. Germany Noon TSN, NHLN
QF: Sweden vs. Finland 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN
QF: USA vs. Slovakia 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal: Canada vs Russia 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Semifinal: United States vs Finland 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?

Year Winner Host country
2020 Canada Czech Republic
2019 Finland Canada
2018 Canada United States
2017 United States Canada
2016 Finland Finland
2015 Canada Canada
2014 Finland Sweden
2013 United States Russia
2012 Sweden Canada
2011 Russia United States

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Canada 18 9 5 32
Russia* 13 13 11 37
Finland 5 4 6 15
United States 4 2 6 12
Sweden 2 11 6 19
Czech Republic+ 2 5 7 14
Slovakia 0 0 2 2
Switzerland 0 0 1 1

* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia