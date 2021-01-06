Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Stream Free on Reddit Watch LA Liga 2021 Spanish Match

Athletic Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona FREE LIVE STREAM (1/6/21): Watch La Liga online, en vivo | Time, USA TV, channel. FC Barcelona faces Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga match at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (1/6/21).

Here’s what you need to know:

What: La Liga

Who: Athletic Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona

When: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: San Mames

TV: beIN Sports

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona’s squad for its league game at Huesca on Sunday.

Messi watched last round’s 1-1 draw with Eibar from the stands at Camp Nou due to an unspecified problem related to his right ankle.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-manchester-united-vs-manchester-city-live-stream-hd-158679568/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/league-cup-crackstreams-watch-man-united-vs-man-city-live-stream-158679649/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-watch-man-united-vs-man-city-live-streaming-reddit-free-158679726/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-man-utd-vs-man-city-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-online-158679790/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-utd-vs-man-city-live-reddit-buffstreams-soccer-crackstreams-158679887/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-manchester-united-vs-man-city-live-goal-and-score-updates-158679990/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-manchester-utd-vs-man-city-live-stream-tv-channel-158680036/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-united-vs-manchester-city-efl-cup-semifinal-live-158680072/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-united-vs-man-city-carabao-cup-semifinal-live-free-158680142/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/reddit-streams-man-utd-vs-man-city-live-crackstream-tv-channel-158680193/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-utd-vs-man-city-free-live-streaming-reddit6121-match-158680250/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-man-utd-vs-man-city-live-stream-online-reddit-free-158680308/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/athletic-bilbao-vs-barcelona-live-blog-updates-pedri-equalizes-158680455/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/athletic-bilbao-vs-barcelona-live-la-liga-team-news-preview-158680560/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/athletic-bilbao-vs-fc-barcelona-free-live-stream-1621-158680593/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/laliga-streams-barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-stream-reddit-158680655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fc-barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-streams-reddit-crackstreams-158680725/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/reddit-barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-streaming-free-updates-158680801/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-stream-redditcrac-158680854/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-1621-stream-158680918/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-stream-reddit-la-liga-free-158680969/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-stream-free-on-reddit-watch-158681034/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-158681076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-barcelona-vs-athletic-bilbao-live-stream-free-la-liga-158681142/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/athletic-bilbao-vs-fc-barcelona-free-live-stream-1621-game-158681238/

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday that Messi is “ready, happy and eager” to play.

Messi has not played since a 3-0 win over Valladolid on Dec. 22, when he scored his 644th career goal for Barcelona to overtake Pelé’s all-time scoring milestone for their clubs.

However, during a short winter break for Spanish football, Messi spoke publicly about his future. The Argentine said he would avoid taking a decision on whether he will remain at Barcelona or not until the end of the season. He was free to negotiate with other clubs as of Friday because his contract expires in June.

Koeman said his team was not being distracted by the possible exit of the club’s all-time greatest player.

“(Messi) said that he did not want to make a decision yet, and we have to respect that,” Koeman said. “He is free to manage the issue and decide whenever he wants. He has always shown that he wants to do the best thing for the team and to win matches. I believe there is no problem if he doesn’t decide now. We are not nervous or worried.”

Barcelona is in sixth place. Messi is its leading scorer with 10 goals in 18 appearances this season.

Barcelona will look to keep pace with the La Liga frontrunners when they travel to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday at 8:00pm (UK time).

The Blaugrana currently sit fifth in the table, one and two points adrift of Villarreal and Real Sociedad respectively, though they have played fewer games than both. Bilbao, meanwhile, are ninth but can cut the gap between themselves and Wednesday’s visitors to just four points with a win here.