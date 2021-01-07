Watch 2021 Golf Live Stream Online

The PGA Tour is back to start the new calendar year. A field of 2020 champions is headed to Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The field is restricted to golfers who won a PGA Tour tournament during the previous calendar year and is the traditional start of the new calendar year.

Dustin Johnson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650. Justin Thomas (+750), Jon Rahm (+800), Xander Schauffele (+1000), and Bryson DeChambeau (+1150) round out the top five in odds. Thomas won last year, beating Schauffele and Patrick Reed in a playoff.

The tournament takes place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii, and gets underway Thursday morning. Given the location, we have later in the day tee times. The first pair — Martin Laird and Hudson Swafford — tee off at 9:10 a.m. local time, which is 2:10 p.m. ET time. The last pair — Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas — tee off at 12:30 p.m. local time, which is 5:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and runs until 10 p.m. Golf Channel will broadcast four hours from 6-10 p.m. each of the first three days. On Sunday, NBC will air from 4-6 p.m. and Golf Channel will air from 6-8 p.m.