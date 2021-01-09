Follow it here

Follow along for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the NFL Wild Card game on January 9th 2021. Kick-off time: 8:15pm ET.
Lastest games
Washington leads the series with a 12-11 mark and has won three of the last five games.
Key player Washington
The offensive has taken another direction when Alex Smith has been there, who, despite battling with injuries, his experience could be key for the whole of the capital.
Key player Buccaneers
Is there anyone other than Tom Brady? The veteran quarterback continues to play his part and will be looking for his seventh Vince Lombardi trophy, but now with the Bucs, so his contribution on every play could make the difference.
Last result Washington
They won the NFC East Division in the last game by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 on the road.
Last result Buccaneers
They swept the series last week by beating the Atlanta Falcons at home 41-27.
Washington: putting pressure on QB
Washington got to this stage because of their defensiveness, so they will have to put incessant pressure on Brady to make mistakes; stressing that they are one of the best in the red zone.
Buccaneers: establishing the ground attack
Brady’s low mobility means that the ground game has to be set up to reduce his load and allow him to do more play action.
What a story
With a losing record and at the beginning of the year with no options to play, Alex Smith and Washington entered the playoffs and will be looking to end Tom Brady’s good run.