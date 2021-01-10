NFL Playoffs on Nickelodeon: NFC Wild Card Playoffs 2021 Live Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints Watch Streaming NFL Official TV Reddit Free Stream

How to watch NFL Playoffs on Nickelodeon: FREE live stream for Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, watch Wild Card weekend online. Sunday’s NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints will be broadcast on Nickelodeon in a “special slime-filled presentation” that will “will feature one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements,” per NFL

Fans can watch the broadcast on Nickelodeon for free via a trial of Philo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Where: Mercedes-Benz SuperDome

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Nickelodeon

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Live stream: Philo (free trial)

Line: Saints -9.5

The Chicago Bears aren’t worrying about how they made the playoffs. They’re in and that’s what matters most to them.

“It’s not perfect,” coach Matt Nagy said.

It’s far from that.

The Bears closed the regular season with a 35-16 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday. But they slipped into the playoffs for the second time in Nagy’s three seasons because the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

The seventh seed in an expanded field, the Bears (8-8) visit Drew Brees and the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints (12-4) on Sunday. It’s quite a turnaround.

Chicago lost six consecutive games in its worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row. The Bears responded by winning three straight against struggling teams — Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville — before falling to Green Bay.

Whether that’s enough to save general manager Ryan Pace’s and Nagy’s jobs is not clear. Nagy said he hasn’t discussed his future with ownership and management, saying “that’s not a focus.”

“We’re so, so extremely focused on the Saints,” Nagy said. “And it’s great that we made it two out of three years. And it’s a credit to the players, to the coaches, to the support staff, to Ryan, to (president) Ted (Phillips), (chairman) George (McCaskey), everybody. This is all of us. And there are a lot of other teams right now who are trying to figure out their flights home today and where they’re going. And we’re not.

Bears vs. Saints, Wild-Card Week: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Chicago Bears will face off against the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card playoffs, where the Bears have a chance to win their first postseason game in 10 years.

Not many are giving the Bears a chance to beat the Saints — with Chicago’s unreliable offense and regressing defense — but crazier things have happened in the postseason.

We’ll see if Chicago can shock the football world with an upset over New Orleans or if the Bears will begin picking up the pieces in what’s going to be an important offseason.