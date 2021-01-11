Crackstreams Alabama vs Ohio State live: CFP National Championship Game

The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes will face off for the national championship in a season that scuttled to the finish line amid relentless coronavirus throes. Two of college football’s traditional powers will face off for the right to claim the 2020 championship — a national title unlike any in the game’s history. What time, TV, channel is Ohio State vs. Alabama? (1/11/21): FREE LIVE STREAM, watch National Championship 2021 online. Both teams took different paths, but Ohio State and Alabama have arrived in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Monday’s meeting between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will be just the fifth in their storied programs’ history; the Tide hold a 3-1 advantage all time against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State did claim the last win in this series: a 42-35 upset over No. 1 Alabama in the 2015 Sugar Bowl. That game, part of the inaugural College Football Playoff, remains a formative moment even six years later.

Will Monday’s game be the same? Either way, storylines abound between these two programs.

Ryan Day’s Ohio State (7-0) will look to complete a bizarre season that began with the Big Ten voting to cancel the season all the way back on Aug. 11. Coupled with COVID-19 outbreaks among the team and throughout the conference, a win would surely serve as a satisfying conclusion to a sometimes frustrating season.

Alabama, meanwhile, is looking for its first title since 2017, and Nick Saban’s sixth at Alabama. A win on Monday would tie Bear Bryant’s mark in Tuscaloosa and make him the all-time leader with seven (he also won one at LSU).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the College Football Playoff championship, the final game of the 2020 college football season:

What time does the college football championship game start?

Date: Monday, Jan. 11

Monday, Jan. 11 Time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT

The 2020 College Football Playoff championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 11.

What channel is the College Football Playoff championship on?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

The championship game will air on ESPN, and can be streamed on WatchESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as play-by-play and analyst, respectively, while Maria Taylor works the sidelines. Holly Rowe, who was to work the game as well, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is no longer available.

ESPN will also continue deploying its megacast of the game, including:

CFP Live (ESPN2)

(ESPN2) Skycast (ESPNU)

(ESPNU) Film Room (ESPNEWS)

(ESPNEWS) National radio broadcast (ESPN Radio)

(ESPN Radio) Spanish language (ESPN Deportes)

(ESPN Deportes) Hometown Radio (SEC Network/ESPN App)

(SEC Network/ESPN App) Command Center (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) Data Center (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) Refcast (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) Skycast (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) All22 (ESPN App)

(ESPN App) High Skycam (ESPN App)

Where is the CFP championship game 2020?

The College Football Playoff championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It’s the first time the site will host a College Football Playoff championship game after hosting semifinals in 2015 and ’18. It will be the first time it hosts a national championship since the 2013 BCS title game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Alabama.

CFP halftime show 2020 performers

The College Football Playoff did not announce a halftime performance for the 2021 CFP championship game, and it’s uncertain whether the game will feature any entertainment at all, considering the COVID-19 pandemic; but the CFP did have a virtual conference the day before the championship game.

Artist Jason Derulo headlined the “AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!” which took place virtually on Sunday. The concert was streamed free on AT&T’s YouTube channel, Jason Derulo’s Facebook page, CFP All Access and the ESPN App.

Who won the national championship in 2019?

Top-ranked LSU won the 2019 national championship game against No. 3 Clemson, downing the Tigers 42-25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to cap only the second 15-0 season in modern college football history. It was LSU’s first national title berth since the 2012 BCS championship game against Alabama (also in the Superdome) and first championship since the 2007 season. Prior to that, Clemson’s last national title game berth — and victory — came the year prior, in 2018, when Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, Calif.