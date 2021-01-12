Watch Millwall vs Bournemouth Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Championship 2021 Game Preview

If you want to watch a AFC Bournemouth vs Millwall FC live stream, all the information you need is here. This match can be seen on official international sources – including iFollow. More details are below.

Match details

Match: AFC Bournemouth vs Millwall FC

Competition: Championship

Date: January 12, 2021

Kick-off time: 19:45 (UK time)

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth vs Millwall FC: Match preview

AFC Bournemouth entertain Millwall at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday in the Sky Bet Championship.

Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth, are 3rd in the league on 41 points, having played 22, they have won 11, drawn eight and lost three. Last time out in the league, the Cherries won 1-0 away against Stoke City with Junior Stanislas netting the winning goal on 79 minutes.

Millwall, managed by Garry Rowett, are 17th in the table with 25 points. Twenty-one games in, they have won five, drawn 10 and lost six. In their last match, the Lions lost 2-1 at home against Coventry City.

Murray Wallace picked up a red card in the match, and is, therefore, suspended for the clash.

Forward Kenneth Zohore is ruled out through injury and midfielder Ryan Woods is a risk to suspension with four yellow cards.

Both last faced each other in January 2017, with Millwall winning 3-0 at home in the FA Cup.

101 Great Goals predicts: AFC Bournemouth 3 – Millwall FC 1

Here are the step by step instructions to watch a AFC Bournemouth vs Millwall FC live stream from anywhere in the world.

