Crackstreams Lakers vs Rockets Live Streaming Reddit Free (1/12/21): Watch NBA Basketball 2021 Buffstreams Start time, TV Channel, Schedule Updates

Lakers vs. Rockets: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel (Jan. 12). While the Los Angeles Lakers have already done it twice this year, it still remains true that it’s very difficult to beat a team twice in a row, even for a team that now has the best record in the NBA. Another reason why that may be true in Tuesday night’s rematch against the Houston Rockets is that the Rockets were both incredibly sloppy and also very inaccurate from the 3-point line at the same time.

At 3-5, the Rockets have a losing record but have shown flashes of great play but have not been consistent for a number of reasons, including injuries and triggering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. In Sunday’s romp by the Lakers, Anthony Davis dominated the much-anticipated match-up with Christian Wood. However, the Rockets guards were the biggest reason for their failure, with John Wall (4), Eric Gordon (4), and James Harden (7) all racking up turnovers.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: January 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream: fuboTV

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (3-5)

PJ Tucker

David Nwaba

Christian Wood

John Wall

James Harden

Los Angeles Lakers (8-3)

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Marc Gasol

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Dennis Schroder

NBA Live Stream: How To Watch Lakers Vs Rockets, H2h And More

Here’s a look at the Lakers vs Rockets live stream details and team news ahead of their rematch at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, January 12.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets lock horns for the second time in a space of three days at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, January 12. The rematch between the two Western Conference giants in the NBA is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 AM IST). Here’s a look at the Lakers vs Rockets team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Lakers vs Rockets game preview

The Lakers recorded their eighth win of the season on Sunday following a 120-102 win over the Rockets. Anthony Davis ran the show with 27 points, while LeBron James added 18 points to guide the Lakers to a relatively comfortable victory. Frank Vogel’s side have gotten off to a positive start this campaign but the defending NBA champions are still looking to improve as the season progresses. The Lakers suffered defeat against the San Antonio Spurs last week but bounced back with back-to-back wins and have now won six of their last seven games in the NBA.