How to Watch Lakers vs Thunder Live free streamings online | NBA Live Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today

The Oklahoma City Thunder started the season better than people expected. Having lost almost all their player to future draft picks, they are 5-4 in the West.

The Lakers have shown quality again. They sit at the top of the West, having an 8-3 record. They have won all 5 of their away games. At home, they are 3-3.

Match Details: Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers

Time: 06:30 A.M. (IST)

Date: 14-01-2021

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma

NBA 2020-21 live stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Lakers Match Preview

Match Preview – Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder come into this game after a win against the Brooklyn Nets. They are now 5-4 in the West and will be looking to improve. They have a tough matchup against the Conference leaders LA Lakers.

They shot an impressive 54.4% from the field last time out and missed only one of their 17 free throws.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in points, scoring 31, assisting 7, and grabbing 6 rebounds in 36 minutes. Hamidou Diallo came off the bench to score 25 points in 24 minutes in an excellent performance.

Match Preview – LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have an impressive record this season, as they sit on the top of the Western Conference with an 8-3 record. They played 2 games against the Houston Rockets.

Against the Rockets, the Lakers shot an impressive 50.5% from the field and scored 62 points in the paint.

Anthony Davis had an amazing outing as he scored 27 points in 30 minutes. LeBron James scored 18 points, had 7 assists, and 7 rebounds in the win against the Rockets. Talen Horton-Tucker was back in form as he came off the bench to score 17 points in 21 minutes.

NBA TV coverage: Thunder vs Lakers live in NBA regular season

NBA games will be broadcasted nationally across ESPN and TNT.

NBA Live stream: Thunder vs Lakers Live Stream

Every game will be available live via NBA TV, while the nationally broadcast game will also be available via ESPN’s digital platforms.

Oklahoma City Thunder possible starting 5:

Darius Bazley, Lunguentz Dort, Al Horford, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Geroge Hill

LA Lakers possible starting 5:

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Caldwell-Pope, Marc Gasol

