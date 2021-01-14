Sony Open in Hawaii PGA Tour: Start Time, Coverage, Schedule

This week’s Sony Open represents the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2021 and also the last tournament to be played in Hawaii this year. After four rounds from Waialae Country Club, 12 more months will pass before picturesque scenes and primetime viewing are piped into living rooms across the continental United States.

In other words, soak it up.

It’s not just the scenery that’s great either. The field is strong, too. The Sony Open — despite its strong history and beautiful locale — is normally one of the pretty mediocre fields throughout the PGA Tour season, but this year’s group is the best of the last five years.

Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im are among the players ranked in the top 20 in the world who made the short flight over from the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua to play at Waialae Country Club.

The course setup will be wildly different than what we saw last week, which is great because variance is always a good thing when it comes to golf. So enjoy the farewell for another year to the 50th state and what should be another extremely compelling event.