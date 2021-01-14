2021 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1: Live leaderboard, TV times, tee times. The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Collin Morikawa and Webb Simpson, taking on Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Waialae Country Club Course in Hawaii.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour’s new season and take home the Sony Open in Hawaii.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three-and-a-half hours of coverage each of the first three days. There will be four hours of coverage on Sunday.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 14

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17