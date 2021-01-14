Sony Open in Hawaii Golf 2021 Live Stream Reddit Crackstreams Free Buffstreams Watch PGA Tour Tournament Online

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, coverage, schedule. For the second consecutive (and final) week of 2021, the PGA Tour will be broadcast from Hawaii. This week’s Sony Open represents the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2021 and also the last tournament to be played in Hawaii this year. After four rounds from Waialae Country Club, 12 more months will pass before picturesque scenes and primetime viewing are piped into living rooms across the continental United States.

In other words, soak it up.

It’s not just the scenery that’s great either. The field is strong, too. The Sony Open — despite its strong history and beautiful locale — is normally one of the pretty mediocre fields throughout the PGA Tour season, but this year’s group is the best of the last five years.

Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im are among the players ranked in the top 20 in the world who made the short flight over from the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua to play at Waialae Country Club.

The course setup will be wildly different than what we saw last week, which is great because variance is always a good thing when it comes to golf. So enjoy the farewell for another year to the 50th state and what should be another extremely compelling event.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2: Thursday-Friday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3: Saturday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Round 4: Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2021

With the limited-field Tournament of Champions complete, the PGA Tour season starts to heat up once again with this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament.

Sony Open Preview

Last week’s event at Kapalua marked a fitting re-start for the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. But while the Tournament of Champions featured a host of the best players in the game, only 42 golfers in all competed. That changes this week with the Sony Open, the first full-field event of the year.

The big name leading the way this week is 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikawa. Though still in the very beginning of his career, Morikawa is already considered among the game’s elite. The three-time Tour winner moved back into the Top 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking with a T7 finish last week.

Morikawa will have to contend with another three-time Tour winner who captured the victory last week, Harris English. Defending champion Cameron Smith is back as well, as are proven winners Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III and Ryan Palmer, to name just a few.

You can find complete information about streaming the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii online or watching the action on TV below, as well as complete all rounds tee times.