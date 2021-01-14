27th World Men’s Handball Championship 2021 Live Stream Reddit Egypt Online: TV Channels, Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venue, Scores, and Updates Crackstream

The 2021 Men’s Handball Championship will take place from 13th January to 31st January.

2021 IHF Men's World Championship announces their updated schedule from 2021 IHF Men's World Championshipto End, here you can find live stream info between World Men's Handball Championships 2021 streaming, time , location, free stream info, broadcast, game info and more.

Qualified Teams

Here are all 32 teams qualified for Men’s Handball championship

Africa

Algeria (ALG), Angola (ANG), Cape Verde (CPV), DR Congo (COD), Morocco (MAR), Tunisia (TUN)

Asia

Bahrain (BRN), Japan (JPN), Qatar (QAT), Republic of Korea (KOR)

Europe

Austria (AUT), Belarus (BLR), Croatia (CRO), Czech Republic (CZE), France (FRA), Germany (GER), Hungary (HUN), Iceland (ISL), Norway (NOR), Portugal (POR), Spain (ESP), Slovenia (SLO), Sweden (SWE)

North America and the Caribbean

United States of America (USA)

South and Central America

Argentina (ARG), Brazil (BRA), Chile (CHI), Uruguay (URU)

IHF World Championships 2021 Groups

Preliminary Round Groups:

Group A: GER, HUN, URU, CPV

Group B: ESP, TUN, BRA, POL

Group C: CRO, QAT, JPN, ANG

Group D: DEN, ARG, BRN, COD

Group E: NOR, AUT, FRA, USA

Group F: POR, ALG, ISL, MAR

Group G: SWE, EGY, CZE, CHI

Group H: SLO, BLR, KOR, RHF

Groups A Schedule:

Date Match Time (Egypt Time) Venue 15th January 2021 Germany vs Uruguay 7 pm 6th of October Sports Hall, 6th of October City 15th January 2021 Hungary vs Cape Verde 9: 30 pm 6th of October Sports Hall, 6th of October City 17th January 2021 Cape Verde vs Germany 7 pm 6th of October Sports Hall, 6th of October City 17th January 2021 Hungary vs Uruguay 9: 30 pm 6th of October Sports Hall, 6th of October City 19th January 2021 Uruguay vs Cape Verde 7 pm 6th of October Sports Hall, 6th of October City 19th January 2021 Germany vs Hungary 9: 30 pm 6th of October Sports Hall, 6th of October City

