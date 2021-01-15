Watch Bulls vs Thunder Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

How to watch Thunder vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, game time, lineups, Bulls-Thunder: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Friday, January 15th)

Game Time: 8:00PM EST/5:00PM PST on Friday, January 15th

TV: FS-OK

Betting Odds: NBA Odds

Bulls Active Roster: Denzel Valentine, Thaddeus Young, Cristiano Felicio, Adam Mokoka, Daniel Gafford, Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchison, Patrick Williams, Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Ryan Arcidiacono, Devon Dotson, Tomas Satoransky, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Garrett Temple, Luke Kornet

Bulls Injured Players:

Chandler Hutchison (Out – Self Isolating): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Hutchison will miss at least two more games.

Otto Porter Jr. (Day To Day – Back): The Bulls have listed Porter Jr. as PROBABLE for Friday’s game (Jan. 15) against the Thunder.

Ryan Arcidiacono (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said there’s no timetable for Arcidiacono’s return.

Tomas Satoransky (Out – Health and Safety Protocols): Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Satoransky will miss at least two more games.

Garrett Temple (Day To Day – Ankle): The Bulls have listed Temple as QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game (Jan. 15) against the Thunder.

Thunder Active Roster: Ty Jerome, Aleksej Pokusevski, Justin Jackson, Josh Hall, Moses Brown, Luguentz Dort, Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley, George Hill, Mike Muscala, Theo Maledon, Kenrich Williams, Trevor Ariza, Isaiah Roby, Al Horford, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Miller

Thunder Injured Players:

Ty Jerome (Out – Left Ankle): Jerome has yet to appear in a game this season and his return is unknown.

Darius Bazley (Day To Day – Ankle): The Thunder have listed Bazley as QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game (Jan. 15) against the Bulls.

Trevor Ariza (Out – Personal): Ariza remains away from the team indefinitely.

