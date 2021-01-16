Crackstreams: Rams vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs game online Reddit

Saturday, Jan. 16: Rams vs. Packers, Ravens vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Playoffs, The NFL’s divisional playoff weekend begins Saturday on FOX with an NFC game between the L.A. Rams and the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On NBC in primetime, the Baltimore Ravens are at the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoff game.

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live.

The Green Bay Packers earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Los Angeles Rams for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 4:35 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Packers had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago, taking their contest 35-16. It was another big night for Green Bay’s QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for four TDs and 240 yards on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers’ 72-yard TD bomb to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t both get into the second round of the playoffs, and it was Los Angeles who made the cut. Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over Seattle last week, winning 30-20. The Rams can attribute much of their success to RB Cam Akers, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 28 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for Los Angeles. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay comes into the matchup boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the league at 64. But Los Angeles enters the game with only 29 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Watch-Bills-vs-Ravens-Live-Stream-Reddit-Online-867302069

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/How-to-Watch-Ravens-vs-Bills-Live-Stream-Online-867302193

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/NFL-FREE-Ravens-vs-Bills-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-867302253

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/rEdDiT-Rams-vs-Packers-Live-Stream-Crackstream-867302325

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Reddit-Streams-Rams-vs-Packers-Live-Stream-Free-867302395

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Buffstreams-Rams-vs-Packers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Tv-867302544

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Crackstreams-Rams-vs-Packers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Tv-867302449

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay and Los Angeles both have one win in their last two games.