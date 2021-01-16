After what the NFL termed “Super Wild Card Weekend” brought three playoff matchups to us both Saturday and Sunday, it’s back in the more normal swing of NFL postseason with two divisional games Saturday, Jan. 16.

The matchups themselves are still super, though. The Packers host the Rams in the first game, and then the Bills host the Ravens in the nightcap. Each conference championship will know one of its participants by the close of play Saturday night.

In the early game, the matchup could come down to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in the passing game going against superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The late game will be all about the quarterbacks, with Buffalo’s Josh Allen matching up with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Not to make you sad, but starting with Saturday, there are only four days of NFL action left for this season, so don’t miss out.

MORE: Watch today’s NFL playoff games live with fuboTV

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Game 1

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16

Saturday, Jan. 16 Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Start time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Game 2

Date: Saturday, Jan. 16

Saturday, Jan. 16 Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Location: Bills Stadium in Buffalo, New York

Bills Stadium in Buffalo, New York Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The early game will feature the NFC’s No. 1 seed Packers coming off a first-round bye against the 6-seed Rams, which upset Russell Wilson and Seattle despite usual backup QB John Wolford starting before departing with a neck injury. That pressed usual starter Jared Goff, who’s recovering from a broken right thumb, back into duty. Despite that added adversity, L.A. still handled the Seahawks thanks in large part to a strong defensive performance.

The late game will feature two high-quality rushing quarterbacks who get it done on the ground differently. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is a power rusher, while Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson jukes defenders out of their cleats. Whichever pass-catching group finds more separation down the field could make the difference in supplementing QB runs. The Bills could have the edge there with league-leading receiver Stefon Diggs in the fold, especially if veteran Cole Beasley can get fully healthy in time for Saturday night.

What channel are Saturday NFL games on?

Packers vs. Rams

TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

This will be the first of two Fox broadcasts on divisional weekend. It’ll only get the Fox No. 2 NFL team.

That means Kevin Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play duties with Darryl Johnston as the color commentator. The sideline reporters are expected to be Kristina Pink and Pam Oliver.

Bills vs. Ravens

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

NBC is the regular season home of “Sunday Night Football,” and this Saturday night game will feature the usual SNF crew.

On play-by-play will be Al Michaels, joined by former NFL wide receiver Cris Collinsworth as his color commentator.

NFL live streams for playoffs

For those with cable, several networks will broadcast the games via their respective streaming services: Fox Sports Go and the NBC Sports App for the two Saturday games, respectively.

For those without cable, there are several options for streaming the NFL playoffs:

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? NFL App Yes Yes – – CBS All Access Yes No $5.99 Yes Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – fuboTV No No $60/month Yes AT&T TV Now No No $55/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes Sling TV No No $30/month Yes YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

NFL playoff schedule 2021

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 9

Results Bills 27, Colts 24 Rams 30, Seahawks 20 Buccaneers 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Results Ravens 20, Titans 13 Saints 21, Bears 9 Browns 48, Steelers 37

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Rams at Packers 4:35 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV Ravens at Bills 8:15 p.m. ET NBC fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Browns at Chiefs 3:05 p.m. ET CBS fuboTV Buccaneers at Saints 6:40 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 24

Matchup Away team Start time TV channel Live stream NFC vs. NFC NFC TBD 3:05 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV AFC vs. AFC AFC TBD 6:40 p.m. ET CBS fuboTV

Super Bowl 55

Sunday, Feb. 7

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC champion vs. NFC champion 6:30 p.m. ET CBS fuboTV

When is Super Bowl 55 in 2021?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 7

: Sunday, Feb. 7 Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Super Bowl 55 stays in Florida in 2021, returning to Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Ray Jay” has hosted two previous Super Bowls, in 2000 and 2008.

Super Bowl 54 was played in Hard Rock Stadium, the home stadium of the Miami Dolphins.