Man City vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, h2h results, odds – preview

Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 17 January, 19.15pm GMT, Watch Man City vs Crystal Palace live stream official broadcast. Get the latest Man City vs Crystal Palace free streaming, channels, Odds, scores, lineups,Prediction and updates.

Crystal Palace are looking for just a second win in nine matches in all competitions, as they head to Manchester City on Sunday evening. The task would be difficult at the best of times, but while Roy Hodgson’s team are out-of-form of late, City have just embarked on their most impressive run of the season.