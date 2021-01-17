How to watch Thunder vs 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, game time, lineups

The 2020-21 NBA TV schedule on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV. The shortened NBA season began December 22 and is scheduled to run through May 16, followed by play-in games May 18-21 and the NBA Playoffs from May 22-July 22.

Three things to know

• Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (right knee pain) will not play. Embiid has averaged 25 points and 11.5 rebounds per game this season. OKC center Al Horford is also out. Horford, traded from the 76ers to the Thunder in the offseason, will miss his second consecutive game due to personal reasons.

• Former Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, who was included in the Horford trade, has played in five games for the 76ers. He’s yet to score.

• The Thunder is 20-3 all time against the 76ers, and 10-1 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

PROJECTED STARTERS 76ers (9-4)* Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast. G — Ben Simmons — 6-9 — 12.4 — 8.6 — 7.9 G — Tyrese Maxey — 6-1 — 11.3 — 2.5 — 2.5 F — Danny Green — 6-6 — 9.7 — 3.7 — 2.8 F — Tobias Harris — 6-7 — 18.9 — 7.5 — 3.0

C — Dwight Howard — 6-10 — 6.8 — 7.0 — 0.7 Thunder (6-6) Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast. G — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 6-6 — 21.6 — 5.3 — 6.2 G — George Hill — 6-3 — 11.4 — 2.2 — 3.5 G — Luguentz Dort — 6-4 — 12.8 — 3.8 — 0.8