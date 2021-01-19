Crackstreams: Zambia vs Tanzania: Live stream, TV channel, How to watch online, news, time for African Nations Championship

What channel is Zambia vs Tanzania African Nations Championship match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tanzania will be aiming at a good possible start when they face Zambia in their opening match of the African Nations Championship at Stade Omnisport de Limbe.

It will be the first time, since 2017, the two nations will be meeting in any competition. The two countries have also never met in Chan competition before and neither would want to lose the first encounter.

Game Zambia vs Tanzania Date Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes and Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and StarTimes in (Uganda).

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream KBC (Kenya) and StarTimes (Uganda) NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Zambia squad Goalkeepers Yllan Chibwe (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Patrick Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers FC), Charles Kalumba (Prison Leopards). Defenders Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama, Fackson Kapumbu (all Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi). Midfielders Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu, Chaniza Zulu (all Power Dynamos), Albert Kangwanda, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Leonard Mulenga, Jackson Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Jonathan Munalula (Forest Rangers). Forwards Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes).

Just like Tanzania, Chipolopolo are in good shape and will be hoping to get maximum points against their opponents in the Group D contest.

“It is very important to start with a win in a tournament, it gives you confidence with the coming games especially that we are playing our neighbours Tanzania,” midfielder Bruce Musakanya told reporters in Limbe prior to the game.

“It will not be easy, but we just need to work extra hard and get the win.

“We have been preparing well for the game against Tanzania, the mini-tournament we had, and friendlies have [helped us] see where we are. We are preparing and we have learnt the mistakes that we have had and have worked on them.”

Probable XI for Zambia: Chibwe, Mulashi, Chiboni, Mwansa, Chanda, Chirwa, Mulenga, Chisala, Kampamba, Musakanya, Phiri.

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Juma Kaseja, Dan Mgore. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Edward Manyama, Yassin Mustapha, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Carlos Protas, Said Ndemla. Midfielders Baraka Majogoro, Yussuf Mhilu, Zuberi Dabi, Ibrahim Ame, Ayoub Lyanga, Feisal Salum, Rajabu Athumani, Ditram Nchimbi. Forwards John Bocco, Deus Kaseke, Lucas Kikoti, Farid Mussa, Adam Adam, Abdulrazack Hamza, Salum Khelfinnie, Samwel Jackson, Paschal Gaudance.

Coach Etienne Ndayiragije is not sure whether striker John Bocco will be available for selection.

Bocco, who captains the national team as well as Simba, has struggled with injuries this season and despite returning during Simba’s 4-0 win against FC Platinum in the Caf Champions League, he is yet to regain his form.

“I have not received any news on Bocco,” Ndayiragije told Azam TV. “He is still under the care of doctors and they have not given me the report so I don’t know if he will be fit to play in the matches.

“I would rather you talk to the team manager or even face the doctors because they are the ones allowed to comment on matters injuries. All I know is I have not received any updates on the player and I cannot guarantee he will start in the opening match.”

Probable XI for Tanzania: Kaseja, Kapombe, Nyoni, Mwamnyeto, Ame, Majogoro, Salum, Ndemla, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Mhilu.

Match Preview

Zambia were among the four nations that played the pre-Chan competition in Cameroon and Chipolopolo drew 3-3 against Niger, lost 2-0 against Uganda and defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the last game.

They went on to organise a friendly against Libya in Douala where they drew 1-1 against the invited Mediterranean Knights.

Tanzania managed to play just one pre-Chan-friendly game; which was against DR Congo, and which ended in a 1-1 draw at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In the last seven meetings, Zambia have emerged winners on three occasions, drawing twice and losing as many.

Taifa Stars veteran keeper Juma Kaseja is confident they are mentally prepared to start the competition with a win.

“As the day to our first match approaches, the mentality of players is growing and we are all eager to feel the glimpse of playing in such a high profile football contest on the continent,” Kaseja told reporters in Limbe.

I believe that we are better poised to begin the competition positively by winning our encounter against Zambia which will help us a lot to boost our confidence prior to the follow-up matches.

The other fixture in Group D will see Guinea face Namibia on Tuesday.