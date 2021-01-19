Collagen Peptides – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Collagen Peptides Market is expected to reach $1,019.95 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Collagen Peptides market include Gelnex, Lapi Gelatine, Weishardt, Ewald-Gelatine, Chaitanya Chemicals, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical P Ltd., Tessenderlo Group, Gelita AG, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Collagen Solutions, Crescent Biotech, Foodmate Co. Ltd., Biocell Technology, Amicogen, Kayos, Nippi Inc., Aspen Naturals, and Cargill, Incorporated.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing use of collagen peptides in the food & beverage industry, increasing consumption of collagen and its derivatives and growing applications in various areas. However, consumer shift toward vegan diets and cultural restriction on the consumption of animal-sourced protein are restricting the market growth.

Collagen peptides are the source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. They come in the form of powder and pills and can be taken by adding to beverages, food or taken as a supplement. Their consumption promotes the health of bones and joints, and contributes to beautiful skin.

By form, the dry segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period as the dry powder form of collagen peptides have excellent blending properties, which is the reason for them being used in various food applications.

On the basis of geography, Europe region is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period as the technological advancements in this region have made collagen peptides available for a wide range of applications. Countries in Europe use collagen peptides for multiple biomedical applications. Its unique adhesive, gelling and film-building properties are making it useful for the production of dietary supplements and orally administered medicines. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the European collagen peptides industry.

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Sources Covered:

• Animal-based

• Marine-based (Fish)

• Alternative Sources (Enzymes)

Applications Covered:

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutritional Products

• Food & Beverages

• Bone and Joint Health

• Healthcare

• Pet Food

• Veterinary

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

