EPA & DHA – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global EPA & DHA Market is expected to reach $1,09,530.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in EPA & DHA Market include Koninklijke DSM N.V, KD Pharma Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Organic technologies, Novotech Nutraceuticals, BASF SE, Corbion N.V., Novasep Holding SAS, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Clover Corporation, Alltech, Roquette, Aker BioMarine, Bioprocess Algae, Chemport, Croda, GC Reiber Oils, Golden Omega, Omega Protein Corporation, and Orkla Health.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of EPA & DHA, and growing demand for EPA & DHA from various application sectors. However, mild side-effects of consumption of EPA & DHA among some individuals, coupled with fluctuations in raw material prices is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast years.

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are crucial omega-3 fatty acids, also termed as heath-benefitting dietary fats that have wide applications. These are generally found in fatty layers of shellfish, cold water fish, fortified foods, algae oils and plant & nut oils. Foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids includes trout, salmon, sardines, catfish halibut, shrimps, tuna, cod, flaxseed oil, herring, canola oils, spinach and walnuts. These products provide calories and gives energy for performing various body functions in lungs, heart, blood vessels and endocrine system.

By source, fish oil segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to higher EPA and DHA content present in oily fish. Easy extraction of EPA & DHA from fish is another prominent reason which is projected to aid the growth of the segment throughout the forecast years. Cost efficiency of DHA & EPA extracted from fish oil is another significant propeller for the growth of the fish oil segment.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast years, owing to high health awareness among people based in developed countries, coupled with escalating health consciousness among consumer based in developing economies of Asia, such as China and India. High birth rate in developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the demand for DHA & EPA-based ingredients that have major applications across infant formulae. Furthermore, significant growth in the middle-class population of India and China, coupled with increasing per capita income of people in the aforementioned countries is projected to aid the growth of the global EPA & DHA market during the forthcoming years.

Forms Covered:

• Ethyl Esters

• Triglycerides

Types Covered:

• Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

• Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Sources Covered:

• Krill Oil

• Fish Oil

• Algae Oil

Concentration Types Covered:

• High Concentrated

• Medium Concentrated

• Low Concentrated

Applications Covered:

• Fortified Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Infant Formulae

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

