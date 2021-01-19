CBD Consumer Health – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global CBD Consumer Health Market is expected to reach $40.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the CBD Consumer Health Market include Elixinol Global Limited, CV Sciences Inc, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc, Lord Jones, Kazmira, Joy Organics, ENDOCA, and Charlotte’s Web.

Growing legalization of cannabis-based CBD products, rise in disposable income and positive government reforms for the legalization of cannabidiol (CBD) in various regions are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and the high price of CBD products are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cbd-consumer-health-market/request-sample

Cannabidiol is one of the main cannabinoids extracted from the hemp or from marijuana, which is primarily found in the Cannabis sativa plant. Cannabidiol is a compound which is being utilized due to its therapeutic properties in humans.

Based on the product, the nutraceuticals segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the health benefits of cannabidiol, changing consumer preferences towards organic ingredients in dietary supplements, and favourable government reforms regarding CBD.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cbd-consumer-health-market

By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to an increase in consumption, rising awareness, positive attitude regarding CBD products, and strategic investments by major companies in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cbd-consumer-health-market

Products Covered:

• Nutraceuticals

• Medical Over-The-Counter (OTC) Products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetic Products

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com