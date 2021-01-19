West Ham vs West Brom, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Hello there and welcome to our liveblog for West Ham vs West Brom live from a remote room somewhere vaguely near the London Stadium, as Sam Allardyce is welcomed back to his old stomping ground, a place he used to stomp around. Stomp stomp stomp. He returns as the latest West Brom manager and has already start to work his magic ways with the players, recording an impressive and deserved victory in the Black Country derby against Wolves.

Allardyce will lock tactical minds with David Moyes this evening, another manager who favours pragmatic, get-the-job done football. This game could either be end to end and very fun… or absolutely horrible. I’m excited to find out which.

This is what Mr Moyes has to say about this game:

“It has been tough to get consistency this season, but thankfully we’ve shown bits of it at different times.

“We’re in a decent run at this moment in time, but I don’t take any of it for granted. We know we’re going have to play really well and work very hard in every game we win.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to bring. I want to have a level of consistency, whether that be just general fixtures or in our league position over many seasons – we’re trying to achieve a level of consistency. I have to say the players are performing really well.

“We didn’t start the season particularly well in the first two games, but if you take those two out of it, you know we’ve been in really good form at this present moment in time.

“We hope that continues. We don’t take it for granted. I understand the players are doing a great job and we’re encouraging them to continually improve.

“We don’t want to be finishing where we are just now – we want to pick up a lot more points.”

Kick off is 6pm, we’ll be covering the whole thing live right here.