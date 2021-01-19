Guinea vs Namibia: Africa Nations Championship Live Stream Online Free Reddit

What is the 2020 African Nations Championship?

First off, the African Nations Championship – abbreviated to its French linguistic origins CHAN – should not be confused with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Both are bi-annual tournaments featuring national teams from Africa. However, the major difference is that while AFCON features African players playing outside of the continent, CHAN only permits players who are playing within their domestic leagues. For example, if you are representing Cameroon, you need to be playing in Cameroon.

Where and when is CHAN being held?

The 2020 edition – delayed due to COVID-19 – is getting underway in Cameroon from Saturday, January 16 running through to Sunday, February 7. Morocco are the defending champions.

How does it work?

There are 16 nations involved, playing in four venues in three host cities. Those teams have been divided into four groups of four. The winners and runners up will then progress to the quarterfinals. The current plans allow for spectators to be at the games up to 25% of the respective stadium’s capacity.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch every match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS XTRA, our completely free of charge channel – no subscriptions, no fees, no contracts. Available in just a couple of clicks.