Watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 Live Stream Eeddit Free Online TV

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 start times

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live results

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It is the promotion’s final event of a three-event, eight-day return to Fight Island to kick off its 2021 schedule.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 257 features Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon following a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Dustin Poirier. The bout is a rematch of their fight from UFC 178, which McGregor won via first-round knockout.

The UFC 257 co-main event features the promotional debut of former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who faces Dan Hooker.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 results

UFC 257 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

UFC 257 Preliminary Card (6:15 p.m. ET ESPN+)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Subject to change

McGregor v Poirier: Tale of the tape

Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier

Age: 32 – 31

Nationality: Irish – American

Height: 5ft 9 (175cm) – 5ft 9 (175cm)

Weight: 170lb (77kg) – 155lb (70kg)

Reach: 74 in (188 cm) – 72 in (183 cm)

Record: 22/4 – 26/6

Knockouts/Submissions: 20 – 19

Last fight: Beat Donald Cerrone – Beat Dan Hooker