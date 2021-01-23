Sodium Reduction Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market is expected to reach $3.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market include Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle PLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Jungbunzlauer AG, Innophos Holdings Inc., Givaudan SA, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Inc., Cambrian Solution Inc, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Kudos Blends Limited, Novozymes, Savoury Systems International Inc., Morton (K+S), Biospringer, Jiangsu Jingshen Salt and Chemical Industry, and Yunnan Salt and Salt Chemical.

Increasing awareness among consumers about the ill-effects of excessive sodium intake, rise in demand for processed foods and improved efforts by food manufacturers are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, a high ingredient cost is hampering the growth of the market.

Sodium reduction ingredients are used for reducing salt content from the food products either by replacing the salt from the food or partially reducing the excess salt from the food products as the excess amount of sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension). Sodium reducing ingredients plays a vital role in the food additives industry.

Based on the type, the mineral salts segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these salts are the most consumed because of its ready availability and low cost compared to its counterparts.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rising disposable income, changing consumption pattern, increased domestic consumption of processed food, rising number of people suffering from high blood pressure problems, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region.

Applications Covered:

• Sweet & Savoury Snacks

• Soups, Seasonings & Salads

• Meat, Seafood & Poultry

• Dairy & Frozen Foods

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Other Applications

Types Covered:

• Amino Acids & Glutamates

• Yeast Extracts

• Mineral Salts

• Other Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

