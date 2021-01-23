Wall Decor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wall Decor Market is expected to reach $98,720.17 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wall Decor Market include Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Surya Inc., Nitori Co Ltd., Stratton Home Décor, Scandiamoss Inc., PTM Images, Paragon Décor Inc., Northern Oaks Décor Co., Artissimo Designs LLC, Neiman Marcus Group, Inc., Kohl’s Illinois Inc., IKEA, Green Front Furniture, Crate and Barrel, Bubola & Naibo s.r.l, Studio McGee LLC, Asheley Furniture Industries, Basset Furniture Industries Inc., ACTE-DECO S.A.R.L., Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Art.com, Franchise Concepts, and Havertys.

Rising disposable income of the consumers, rapid growth in online retailing, and increasing inclination towards creating the aesthetic look of households and offices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the price associated with the raw materials is hampering the growth of the market.

Wall décor products have become an imperative factor and a part of the lifestyle of an individual. Wall décor comprises of an imperative part of the overall outlook of the interior of the place. Wall decor includes decoration of walls using decorative frames, murals, to change the outlook of the households or offices.

Based on the product type, the wallpaper and fabrics segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the enhanced visual appearance by various designs and colours on the walls that eliminate the need of paints.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyle, high demand from hospitality and increasing urbanization which has changed consumer preference towards luxurious lifestyle and comfort.

Product Types Covered:

• Wall Tapestry, Posters, and Sculptures

• Wall Storage, Shelves, and Hanging Cabinets

• Decorative Wall Mirrors

• Wall Paper and Fabrics

• Wall Decal

• Wall Stickers

• Wall Art and Painting

• Picture Frames

• Metal Works

• Wall Clocks

• Other Product Types

Consumers Covered:

• Mass Customers

• Premium Customers

Base Materials Covered:

• Wood

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Fabric & Textile

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Specialty Store

• Online Channel

• Independent Stores

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Gift Shops

• Club Store

• Art Galleries

Applications Covered:

• Household

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

