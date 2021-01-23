Lazy Eye – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Lazy Eye Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Lazy Eye Market include Vivid Vision, Inc., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Rebion, Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Adwia Pharmaceuticals Co., and 3M.

Increasing the occurrence of lazy eye diseases, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the growing child population are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness and unavailability of effective treatment methods are hampering the growth of the market.

Lazy eye refers to the drifting or misalignment of an eye. The lazy eye disease is a childhood condition affecting the development of vision. In this disease, the brain does not acknowledge the images seen by the eye. The condition affects only one of the eyes but can further result in the impairment of vision in the other eye too.

Based on the treatment, the eye patches segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for eye patches which are widely available and at very low cost. The lazy eye treatment choices have now extended beyond patching for youngsters and adults.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare sector, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the developed economies like India and China.

Types Covered:

• Strabismic Amblyopia

• Refractive Amblyopia

• Deprivation Amblyopia

• Anisometropia Amblyopia

• Reverse Amblyopia

Diagnosis’s Covered:

• Squint Test

• General Eye Test

• Visual Acuity Tests

• Photo Screening

• Bruckner Test

Treatments Covered:

• Corrective Eyewear

• Surgery

• Eye Patches

• Atropine Eye Drops

End Users Covered:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospitals

• Eye Care Clinics

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Drug Store

• E-Commerce

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

