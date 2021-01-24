Sunday NFL Conference Championships Game 2021 Live Stream Reddit FREE (24/01/2021): Watch Packers vs Buccaneers, Bills vs Chiefs Live Buffstreams Online Official TV Channel

NFL Action Tonight!! How to watch, listen and livestream the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 24 at 3:05 p.m. (ET). The weather forecast in Tampa on Sunday, January 24? Partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees. The weather forecast in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 24? Snow. With a high of 32 degrees – also known as freezing.
The Buccaneers will travel to the Frozen Tundra this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at historic Lambeau Field. It's the fourth time the Buccaneers will play for the conference title. The last time they were in it? That was also on the road… in the last game at Veteran's Stadium in Philadelphia. The infamous game now known as, "Shutting down the Vet" propelled the Buccaneers to Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, Calif. Now, they're hoping the results are the same, except this time, they would come home to Tampa to be the first team in NFL history to both play in and play host to a Super Bowl. Green Bay won't make it easy. Both with the weather forecast and because they boast the league's top-ranked scoring offense, averaging 31.8 points per game thanks to MVP-candidate Aaron Rodgers, who leads the league in passer rating (121.5) and passing touchdowns (48). But the good news is, the Bucs sit just behind this Packers offense, averaging 30.8 points per game of their own for the third spot in the category. Better news is that the Bucs' defense is only letting up an average of 22.2 points per game – good for the eighth best mark in the NFL. The last time these two teams met resulted in a very lopsided loss for the Pack that was clearly not indicative of the success they'd end up having. Rodgers was sacked four times in the game before he was pulled. He threw two interceptions, one of which was just the third pick-six of his entire career. The Tampa Bay offense hung 38 points on them and they won with a score of 38-10, after scoring 38 unanswered points after the first quarter. The Packers are a much better team at this point in the season. Then again, so are the Buccaneers. It will be a testament of wills in some extreme conditions. Here's how to watch Championship Sunday. Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (14-3) Postseason Record: 0-1 All-Time Record: Green Bay leads series 33-22-1 Road record: 7-20 Key Matchups (via Scott Smith)
- Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis
- Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen vs. Packers DL Kenny Clark
- Packers T Billy Turner vs. Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett
- Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate vs. Packers S Adrian Amos