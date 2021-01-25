Meal Replacement Products – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Meal Replacement Products Market is expected to reach $33.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Meal Replacement Products Market include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp (Alticor), Blue Diamond Growers, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, General Mills, Glanbia PLC, Herbalife Nutrition, Nestle SA, SlimFast, Soylent, The Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Simply Good Foods Company, Unilever and Wild Oats Markets.

Increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding maintaining a healthier lifestyle and high incidences of population suffering from obesity are the major factors driving the market growth. However, presence of a number of alternative source of nutrition that are available locally in various regions and high costs associated with the production and marketing of these products which results in overall higher costs of end-product are restraining the market growth.

Meal replacement products are the wide range food items containing drinks, energy bars, soups, and powders that contain high nutritional values. Meal replacement products are supposed to replace meals by nutritionally-balanced shakes or meals. These products are high in fiber and protein and are specially meant to work as substitute for solid food items and provide desired quantity of proteins and other nutrients.

Based on product, the bars segment is likely to have a huge demand. Hectic lifestyle and willingness spend on premium and convenience products are expected to prompt the consumption of bars as on-go snack alternatives in near future.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, increasing population, and awareness regarding various nutritional dietary requirements in developing countries including China and India. Additionally, growing e-commerce in these regions is anticipated to boost the sales of meal replacement products.

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Grocery Retailers

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Food Services

Products Covered:

• Beverages

• Liquid/ Drink Shakes

• Powder Products/ Protien Powder

• Ready to Drink Products

• Bars

Applications Covered:

• Physical Fitness

• Weight Gain

• Weight Loss

• Wound Healing

• Convalescence

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

