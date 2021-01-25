Pet Care E-Commerce – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market is expected to reach $51.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pet Care E-Commerce Market include Alibaba Group, Amazon, BarkBox, Chewy, Dover Saddlery, Fressnapf, Groomers Delight, Nestle, Petco Animal Supplies Inc, PetFlow, PetMed Express, Inc, PetSmart Inc, PETstock, SmartPAK, TABcom LLC, and Walmart.

Growing inclination towards e-commerce websites, increasing annual pet care spending and rise in pet adoption are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of e-commerce adoption and competition against retailers are hampering the market growth.

The phenomenon of ‘pet humanization’ has progressively increased. Pet owners treat their pet as a family member and take care of them as their own children. But People have busy lives, and they want to make sure their pet gets the care he/she needs and deserves. That is why the demand for Pet care has increased progressively and from the last couple of years Pet care industry has evolved from basic pet needs to highly specialized products and services. Technology has completely transformed the pet industry through tech gadgets and apps making the Pet and owner’s life easier and creating huge business opportunities. Perhaps unsurprisingly, pet care is the second largest consumer packaged goods market in the United States in terms of e-commerce sales.

Based on the product, the pet food segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising awareness regarding the diverse range of pet food and their nutritional status among the owners. Also, the availability of a wide range of products, user-friendly webpages, and superior quality food has made online buying more convenient. The product-wise catalog pet food list along with discounted prices of various brands is available on the internet which has reduced the effort and the time required. These factors have added significant growth to the pet food segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as higher adoption of companion animals and increasing disposable income. These properties have promoted the market regional growth. In addition, tech-savvy owners, growing awareness and increased mobile adaptivity, and high preference for online shopping are the factors driving the market growth.

Products Covered:

• Pet Food

• Pet Grooming Products

• Pet Medications (OTC/Supplies)

Animal Types Covered:

• Canine

• Feline

• Crawler

• Other Animal Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

