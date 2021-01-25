Ready Meals – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ready Meals Market is expected to reach $261.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ready Meals Market include Nestle S.A., Sunbulah Group, Woolworths Holdings, Bolton Alimentari, Tnuva Food Industries, BRF S.A., Saarioinen, Fleury Michon, Oetker Group, Talosto ZAO, McCain Foods, Migros, Orkla Foods, Sigma Alimentos, and Phoenix Foods.

Some of the factors such as changing lifestyles, consumer preferences, and increasing demand for packaged food are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, negative perception about health effects and an increase in health awareness restraining the market growth.

Ready meals are considered as a cost-effective alternative meal and their preparation requires less time, as they are precooked. These meals are accessible throughout the year and are safe to consume. Though processed food cause loss of nutrition, different methods utilized to prepare ready meals ensure that the loss of nutrients is minimal in most cases.

Based on the product type, the frozen ready meals segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rise in demand for the convenience food along with the amalgamation of healthy ingredients in the ready meals, innovative packaging, and the proper regulations are also boosting the market.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing population in the region. Furthermore, increasing customer disposable income and rising consciousness about ready meal products are contributing to the regional market growth.

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Store-Based Retailing

• Online Retail Stores

• General Shops

• Food Chain Centers

Product Types Covered:

• Canned/Preserved Ready Meals

• Chilled Ready Meals

• Frozen Ready Meals

• Ambient Ready Meals

• Dinner Mixes

• Prepared Salads

• Dried Ready Meals

• Frozen Pizza

• Chilled Pizza

• Fresh Ready Meals

Sources Covered:

• Noodle Based Ready Meals

• Rice Based Ready Meals

• Pasta Based Ready Meals

• Meat and Fish Based Ready Meals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

