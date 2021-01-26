Newcastle vs Leeds United Live Stream Online, preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Newcastle United will be looking to stop the rot when they host Leeds United on Tuesday at 6pm (UK time).

The Magpies are enduring a wretched run of form which has seen them slip to 16th in the table and they now find themselves four places and four points behind Tuesday’s visitors, Leeds.

How to live stream Newcastle vs Leeds online:

US ONLY: Fubo* will be streaming Newcastle vs Leeds live for account holders. Those without a Fubo account already can take advantage of their seven-day free trial by following the simple steps below.

Click on this link. Click ‘Start Your Free Trial’ and enter your details. Log in and pick your desired channel to watch.

*Geo restrictions apply. Fubo is currently available in the United States, Canada and Spain. Packages and pricing differ per country.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Leeds on TV:

UK: BT Sport 1

BT Sport 1 US: NBCSN

Scoreline prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Leeds

Compare football odds to get the best in the market using the Oddspedia tool below. Selecting a price will take you to the bookmaker’s sign-up page, where you can register, claim whatever welcome offer is available to new customers and place your bet. (18+ only, Be Gamble Aware)

Newcastle vs Leeds build-up, previous line-ups & injury news:

After an inconsistent yet solid start to the season, Newcastle have gone into freefall, without a win in 10 games across all competitions (losing eight) in a run which has seen them crash out of both domestic cups and plummet to 16th in the table, just seven points clear of Fulham in 18th having played a game more than the Cottagers.

Since a morale-boosting 0-0 draw with Liverpool, Steve Bruce’s men have succumbed to five straight defeats, including four in the Premier League, scoring just one goal in the process.

That said, Leeds are enduring a three-game winless and goalless run themselves across all competitions, although that comes off the back of a 5-0 thrashing of West Brom at the end of December.

What’s more, the Whites have the luxury of being propped up in 12th, 11 points clear of the relegation zone and only nine adrift of Everton in sixth. Marcelo Bielsa’s men came from behind to batter Newcastle 5-2 when these sides last met in mid-December and a repeat of that result here would both push Leeds further into top-half contention and darken the clouds surrounding St James’ Park.

Newcastle (vs Aston Villa): Darlow; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis; Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron; Carroll, Wilson.

Darlow; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis; Shelvey, Hendrick, Almiron; Carroll, Wilson. Leeds (vs Brighton): Casilla; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; Struijk; Harrison, Rodrigo, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

DeAndre Yedlin is unable to play due to a visa issue, while Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett are injured. Ciaran Clark is a doubt for the Magpies, but Bruce does welcome back exciting forward Allan Saint-Maximin, who managed a cameo from the bench against Aston Villa.

Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi remain sidelined, while Bielsa could also be without Adam Forshaw for the trip to Newcastle. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has returned to training and could come back in goal.

Squawka’s Million Pound Picks: Gameweek 20

CLICK HERE to play Squawka’s Million Pound Picks. 18+ only. Full Ts&Cs apply. UK only. Registered Grosvenor Sport customers only. 1 entry per gameweek. Tie break decider if multiple winners. All 10 chosen fixtures must take place for £1 million jackpot prize to apply. BeGambleAware.

Players to watch:

Newcastle: Bruce desperately needs to find solutions to his side’s attacking problems, so the return of Allan Saint-Maximin to his starting line-up will provide a welcome boost. The Frenchman only has one goal and one assist to his name in the Premier League this season — both coming in a 3-0 win over Burnley back in October — but has still completed 31 take-ons, 11 clear of any other Newcastle player, while also creating the fifth-highest number of chances despite not starting a game since mid-November. Saint-Maximin is mercurial and unpredictable, but undoubtedly adds flair and excitement to Newcastle’s attack — something they’ve sorely missed in recent weeks.

Bruce desperately needs to find solutions to his side’s attacking problems, so the return of to his starting line-up will provide a welcome boost. The Frenchman only has one goal and one assist to his name in the Premier League this season — both coming in a 3-0 win over Burnley back in October — but has still completed 31 take-ons, 11 clear of any other Newcastle player, while also creating the fifth-highest number of chances despite not starting a game since mid-November. Saint-Maximin is mercurial and unpredictable, but undoubtedly adds flair and excitement to Newcastle’s attack — something they’ve sorely missed in recent weeks. Leeds: With 10 goals in 18 appearances, Patrick Bamford has been one of the stories of the season so far in the Premier League, at least in an individual sense. The former Chelsea man has led the line brilliantly for Bielsa, proving that he is cut out for life in the top-flight after all. Remarkably, seven of Bamford’s Premier League goals have come on the road this season and if that wasn’t omen enough ahead of a trip to Tyneside, one of his three goals at Elland Road came in a 5-2 win for Leeds the last time they faced Newcastle. Leeds supporters will be backing Bamford to end their goal drought.

Premier League 2020/21 recent form:

Newcastle: LLLLD

Leeds: LLWWL

More live stream options: