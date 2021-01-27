Eggshell Membrane – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Eggshell Membrane Market is expected to reach $233.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Eggshell Membrane Market include Biova LLC, Bolise Co Limited, Botanic Choice, Certified Nutraceuticals Inc, Ecovatec Solutions Inc, Eggbrane, Eggnovo Sl, Harmony Bio Co Limited, Healthy Origins, Hellenia Health Foods, Kewpie Corporation, Knu Group, Microcore Research Laboratories, Mitushi Biopharma, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd, Now Foods, Parchem, Redd Remedies, Stratum Nutrition and Webber Naturals Pharmaceuticals.

Growing demand for novel and sustainable solutions and rising demand for eggshell membrane in beauty & skincare applications are the major factors driving the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and rising number of disease outbreaks in poultry to impact the demand for egg-related products are restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing R&D investments for eggshell membrane may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/eggshell-membrane-market/request-sample

The eggshell membrane is a double layer wall membrane of egg white and eggshell. The outer and inner membranes consist of protein fibers that tangle together, while the inner membrane is relatively heavy and compact. The derivatives of the eggshell membrane mainly contain proteins such as osteopontin, collagen and the protein sialo. Eggshell membrane derivatives have been shown to have excellent biocompatibility and have been reported to provide satisfactory results as biological dressings for burn donor or skin graft sites. The eggshell membranes contain large amounts of collagen and glycosaminoglycans, which are known to promote strong joints and reduce arthritis pain when taken as a supplement, and used in cosmetics where collagen affects the appearance of the skin. It also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-wrinkle and healing properties.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand. Eggshell membrane is a key nature-source ingredient used by a number of food & beverage manufacturers. In addition, industry experts are witnessing high demand for eggshell membranes in the food & beverage industry to attain a leading position in the coming years.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/eggshell-membrane-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing concentration of eggshell membrane manufacturing companies in this region. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding the benefits of eggshell membranes in food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic & personal care applications is projected to drive the demand for eggshell membrane, which results in high exports from the surplus production of eggshell membranes in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/eggshell-membrane-market

Types Covered:

• Unhydrolyzed

• Hydrolyzed

Products Covered:

• Tablet

• Powder

• Capsule

Applications Covered:

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

• Food & Beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com