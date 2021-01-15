Bicycles Are Pushing Aside Cars on Europe’s City Streets

Bikes are increasingly muscling aside cars on Europe’s city streets, as the coronavirus accelerates a shift toward pedal power.

Even before the pandemic, bicycles were enjoying an uptick in demand from environmentally conscious consumers, but the risk of contagion on buses and subways have increased the appeal. The emergence of e-bikes, which boost power with an electric motor, has removed some of the sweat factor, making biking a viable option for more consumers after lockdowns lifted.

Governments are fueling the trend, offering buying incentives ranging from 100 euros ($113) to as much as 1,500 euros for heavy business users of e-bikes. Cities from Berlin to Lisbon are also opening up more space, with almost 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of new lanes promised as a result of the public-health crisis, according to the European Cyclists’ Federation.

“People want self-supporting and sustainable mobility, that is a transformation in society,” said Susanne Puello, an industry veteran who helps run Pierer Mobility AG’s e-bike business, including the Husqvarna and R Raymon brands. “Corona is a phenomenal push in that direction.”

The unit’s revenue is set to triple to more than 100 million euros ($113 million) in 2020 compared with two years ago, and the bikemaker expects sales to jump to about 500 million euros by 2025, putting it at the heels of industry heavyweights like Dutch manufacturer Accell Group NV, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. of the U.S., and Taiwan’s Giant Manufacturing Co. and Merida Industry Co.

Swelling demand has also propelled new services like Swapfiets. The Amsterdam-based company that offers bike subscriptions on Thursday announced plans to expand to London, Milan and Paris before the end of the year, after surging demand during the pandemic lifted its customer base to more than 200,000.

The company — majority owned by Pon Holdings BV, the maker of Gazelle and Kalkhoff bikes — plans to add more electric-powered bicycles and scooters to its range. Swapfiets offers long-term rentals and differs from ad-hoc services like Uber Technologies Inc.’s Jump, which was folded into Lime in the midst of the spread of the disease.

“Corona only contributes to the decision, but is not really the cause,” said Onno Huyghe, managing director at Swapfiets. “Most people simply recognize that the bicycle is the best means of transport” in the city.