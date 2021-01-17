Blue Origin’s entry into the business of space stations

Humanity’s ambitious goal to travel and explore space continues to bring forth many innovative technologies that help humankind achieve the mission to habituate the other planets such as Mars. Several space corporations continue to design, develop, test, deploy many satellites, launch vehicles, and crewed spacecraft to prepare for humanity’s massive migration to outer space. The idea of establishing humankind’s presence and dominion in the area fascinates many space enthusiasts and companies that roll-out millions in investments into different projects. Several space companies continue to develop suitable crewed spacecraft, space communication technologies, ultra-high-speed satellite internet access, and many others to get to space.

Blue Origin, a commercial spacecraft corporation, plans to enter into the business of developing space stations. The company plans to approach NASA as its first potential customer for Blue Origin’s space station technologies. The company posted a vacancy for the job of lead personnel for its Orbital Habitat Formulation program. Blue Origin announced on September 18 during a public media address from its headquarters in Washington. The project lead’s role is to supervise Blue Origin’s plan to develop several space stations launched into Earth’s lower orbit as its new spacecraft production line.

Blue Origin envisions a strategy to take millions of human beings to space, where people will stay and work. There must be a space destination where sound systems create value for economic activities to achieve the vision for space habitation. A description of the company’s job opening indicated that the project lead’s responsibility is to oversee the attainment of the company’s vision. Blue Origin’s habitable Low Earth Orbit (LEO) stations improve from the existing International Space Station (ISS). The company studied the design, working principles, and functionalities of the ISS and planned to develop its improved space station versions.

The project lead position entails technical supervision and the business oversight role for the space stations’ commercial development. This responsibility involves identifying potential customers and prospective partners to rally support for the company’s project. The Orbital Habitat Formulation Lead will advocate for partnership with business development professionals to establish a comprehensive understanding with NASA, other state governments, and different commercial needs. This move seeks to provide guidelines for the iterative development process of the company’s product strategy. The project lead will be responsible for bringing onboard internal funding and external sponsorship that establish feasible systems for the LEO destination.

To conclude, the emphasis is on partnering with NASA as a potential customer and funder because of the agency’s extensive network such as NASA headquarters, Kennedy Space Center (KSC), Johnson Space Center (JSC), and Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC). The network enhances the acquisition plan for systems of the LEO destinations.