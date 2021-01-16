SES sues Intelsat for breach of the C-band Alliance agreement 

Satellite operator SES demands a refund of over $1.8 billion from Intelsat after the latter pulling out of the C-band Alliance. This claim was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Virginia. This claim focuses on the allegations of breach of contract between the two firms where they had signed that they would be equally sharing the funds accruing from the auction of the C-, band spectrum.

Intelsat felt that it would lose its best part of the spoils after the Federal Communications Commission submitting that the $9.7 billion incentive program will favor those firms that can avail their spectrum in the next three years. If this program goes through, Intelsat will receive $4.87 billion, while SES will get a maximum of $3.97 billion.

After failing to persuade the FCC to give it more money, it uttered that the C-Band Alliance is no longer binding.

SES states that the $1.8 billion it is demanding covers the compensation and disciplinary fine. The company says that this minimum will resolve the breach of contract and unfair enrichment.

Initially, the C-band Alliance was formed by Telesat, Eutelsat, Intelsat, and SES to persuade the FCC to allow them to auction the C-band satellites to cellular firms longing for the 5G experience. Analyst forecasted that this plan would generate over $60 billion for these firms. The major shareholders of this plan, Intelsat and SES, would take the enormous portion and distribute the remainder among the other operators and the C-Band Alliance’s administrative costs.

The FCC ultimately chose to run its public auction, now scheduled for December, directing the proceeds to the U.S. Treasury. The $9.7 billion accelerated clearing program will be funded by winning bidders on top of their spectrum payments to the FCC.

The final decision of the FCC to run this auction publicly come December outwits these operators’ plans and channels the excesses to the U.S. Treasury.

Intelsat viewed this coming and had already applied for bankruptcy protection citing high costs of clearing its portion of the C-band spectrum in addition to infrastructure replacement. The firm declares that it already has an upfront debt of $15 billion. Intelsat further clarified that the winning bidders would be indemnifying operators with new satellites and infrastructural resources come 2021. Therefore, the firm’s bankruptcy file was to insure it before the reimbursement in the future.

In conclusion, Intelsat’s spokesperson, Meghan Macdonald, reiterated that the Alliance was only valid if the FCC allowed them to auction the spectrum privately. She further states that the FCC’s decision to sell the satellite spectrum and treat the satellite operators individually publicly implicates that the firm will be receiving more spoils than its counterparts. SES argues that it was only when the FCC declared that they would be settling each operator individually that Intelsat opted for the dissolution of the contract.