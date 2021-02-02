SpaceX will design the next generation of Starlink internet satellites

As per a company work posting, SpaceX is planning to launch the development of the next generation of Starlink internet satellites, with the firm having launched over 1,000 first-generation satellites to date in orbit. A report on the firm’s careers page opened on Friday at the moment of publication states SpaceX is planning to recruit a lead software engineer who shall be in charge of the hardware testing for the Starlink, explicitly to “describe and guide [the] research development roadmap for the development of the Starlink v1.5 and v2.0.

The firm did not reply to CNBC’s request for clarification on the job advert. Starlink is SpaceX’s groundbreaking mission to create a thousand-satellite integrated communication network, recognized as a constellation in the space sector, intended to provide high-speed internet to users everywhere in the world. In November 2018, Federal Communications Commission authorized SpaceX for the launch of 11,943 satellites, with firm planning to deploy 4,425 orbital satellites by the year 2024. Thus far, Elon Musk’s enterprise has been to develop v0.9 as well as v1.0 Starlink satellites, with about 1,023 satellites launched as of the latest mission on Sunday throughout 18 missions.

Through its Falcon 9 rockets, the firm flies as many as sixty Starlink satellites at such a time but has also used the satellites as the ‘rideshares’ on missions for other clients. In August, SpaceX stated it was “construct 120 satellites per month,” as well as last week; company authorities notified the FCC that it continued to scale up its launch rate to meet that production. Why the latest series of v1.5 and v2.0 satellites vary from the ones launched to date is uncertain. In June, SpaceX began introducing “sun visors” towards its Starlink satellites, as the corporation tried to resolve astronomers’ public uproar that the various spacecraft appeared as bright lines through telescope images.

SpaceX has also started researching a system identified as inter-satellite connections, or the “space lasers” as they have been referred to by Musk, which will allow satellites to establish data links with each other instead of linking independently to points on the Earth. By minimizing the quantity of ground-based stations required to operate internationally, as well as minimizing the latency of the network and increasing its speed, inter-satellite connections will further boost the Starlink infrastructure. Mainly, inter-satellite connections were included in the SpaceX’s most recent flight, the first to send Starlink satellites into the orbit above Earth’s poles. Musk said in a tweet that all the Starlink satellites deployed in 2022 by SpaceX “will also have the laser links.” “This year, only our Polar Sats have lasers,” Musk said.