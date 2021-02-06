Earth is on the verge of saying goodbye to its second Moon

Probably, most of us you are asking, what the second Moon is this? Well, astronomers discovered a small object that drifted into the Earth’s orbit, staying close to half the distance from Earth to the Moon. It would be referred to as a minimoon in astronomical terms to call down this argument about the second Moon. The astronomers nicknamed the object 2020 SO. That being the case, Earth’s second Moon will be in proximity to the planet throughout next week before moving away into deep space. This phenomenon became apparent after scientists and astronomers studying similar behavior in the solar system.

In-depth analysis of this object by NASA researchers explained that the object is not a space rock. Still, the remnants of a rocket booster were dispatched in the American Surveyor moon missions. This artificial minimoon came close to Earth two months ago. Some experts think that a minimooon came for the last victory lap before heading out to deep space. Nevertheless, Minimoon 2020 SO will come close to Earth this Tuesday, about 220,000 kilometers to Earth, before an expected drift away to other places. This distance is about 60% of the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

EarthSky projects that the minimoon will detach from Earth’s orbit and move away by March of this year. From then, the object will join the other solar entities to orbit around the sun. Astronomers have activated the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome to ensure they bid the object goodbye in an online event before the onset of February. NASA engineers discovered that this is not the first time the object has been this close to Earth because similar approaches happened in the past. The object came closest in 1966 when the agency deployed Surveyor 2 lunar mission via the Centaur rocket booster. This proximity to Earth allowed the scientists to scintillate the object and make out that it was an artificial piece of the junk through comparison with other rocket models.

Nevertheless, the astronauts will watch disappear into the solar system. Nobody thought that discarding rocket pieces could result in this piece meandering the solar system realm. This object serves as an example that human exploration missions must be observed to ensure they do not discard more junk into space, which can, later on, turn into objects and start confusing astronomers as stars and moons. The space industry ought to be wise and maintain the integrity of space if they want to learn more about the emergence and formation of the solar system.