VOX Space executive questions DoD’s integrity in handling finances for small launch operations

This month, the Pentagon retracted its decision to grant contracts for DoD’s small launch start-up firms. According to Mandy Vaughn, VOX president, the choice is inconsistent, considering that it is undergoing financial constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DoD’s decision regarding the reversal of awarding of funds to VOX Space for satellite launching alongside other firms like Astra triggered Mandy to question the department’s transparency. Various sources claim that DoD’s withdrawal from the decision resulted from multiple complaints concerning the selection criteria procured. However, the Defence department then redirected the small launch funds to other programs.

According to Vaughn, the department does not consider the small launch industry a priority that requires the government’s funding for its operations. She also engaged other related firms that got disregarded from receiving the funds. In a further statement, the department utilized Department Act 3 to reverse its decision to fund sections of the defense that got affected by the ongoing global pandemic.

Vaughn expressed addressed several defense departments on the status quo of the space industry and the magnitude of the sector in a virtual meeting. During the CSIS convention, executives appealed to the government to finance the country’s space firms since most private financers withdrew. The pandemic mainly affected the space companies’ sources of capital, and without the government’s intervention, most space companies would permanently liquidate despite their usefulness in developing crucial technologies.

Further, Vaughn expressed the need for the government to reconsider its decision and invest more in the space industry despite its major contractors’ success. DIU recommends the government to become an active customer in its report. The government’s involvement in space projects would enhance the development of the industry, even amid incidence like the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaughn supports DIU’s report stating that the government’s role in the space industry needs to get redefined as the sector makes progressive steps towards the achievement of ground-breaking technologies. Also, she mentioned DoD as a secure customer that would stabilize space operations regardless of economic downturns.

Also, she addressed the need for clarity and transparency from DoD in how the stimulus funds get awarded. Thus, the urgency of the matter would avoid future misunderstandings in the criteria followed in the selection of industries that require government funding.

In conclusion, DoD should conduct a complete evaluation of the space industry, its future, and technological advancements since the sector is a priority. A prior analysis would also mitigate complaints from various sectors regarding the stimulus finances.