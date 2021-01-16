Air Force planning to terminate agreements with Blue and Northrop as it prepares for the launch contract protests

The Air Force is progressing with its launch operations with only Space X and United Launch Alliance. This decision follows the failure of Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman in the annual phase 2 competition. As such, the Air Force terminated the launch contract awarded to the two companies.

The agreement served to provide financial aid to the involved companies extending for the year 2024. The funds varied between the companies based on the intended development and the size of the firm. The Air Force thus announced on the termination of the contracts after the end of the phase 2 competition.

According to Roper, the termination plans will proceed despite the numerous political protests against Air Force’s decision. He further mentioned that the LSA agreements’ objective is to procure a competitive environment for the development of the companies involved and not for permanent operations.

The LSA funds got meant to support the development of Blue Origin’s rocket and Northrop’s vehicle. Roper further stated the need for the Air Force to secure rights on information concerning the development of the projects undertaken by both companies before finalizing the termination plans.

Additionally, Romper’s reason to end the contract got compelled by financial implications facing the Air Force. A report indicates that termination of the contracts would offer minimal competition to ULA and Space X due to the absence of prospective firms in 2023 during the Phase 3 competition.

Also, the report revealed the national security concerns likely to occur due to the firms’ withdrawal, which would thus trigger foreign competitors to fill the void. However, the government seeks to introduce other partnerships to shield the launch industry against financial implications ultimately.

Subsequently, the Air Force prepares for legal protests concerning its decision to terminate the two companies’ contracts. In a statement by Blue Ocean’s executive, the company provided a competitive service price compared to its counterparts. Additionally, Northrop indicated its comprehensive proposal that exhibited the integral capacity to win the bid.

Also, further reports expressed concerns over the amount of money awarded to Space X despite its extensive experience. The protest comes after the Air Force provided insufficient funds for the company’s launch of two projects.

In conclusion, the Air Force decisions concerning the termination of contracts of the two companies need an appropriate review considering the firms’ competitive nature. The protests addressed should enable the government to foresee the essence of increased partnership for the promotion of the launch industry.